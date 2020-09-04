Dragon Ball Gets Another Big Funko Pop Wave With Exclusives

Funko has a lot of popular anime franchises to choose from when it comes to making Pop figures, but they keep going back to Dragon Ball Z over, and over, and over again. Still, Dragon Ball fans can hardly complain - unless they're going broke trying to collect them all. That said, there's a brand new wave to consider, and we have all of the details below including links where they can be pre-ordered.

The collection includes a massive 10-inch Shenron, Evil Buu to pair with the previously released Majin Buu, Final Form Frieza, Child Vegeta, Majin Vegeta, a new take on Super Saiyan Goku, and Super Saiyan Gohan. As far as exclusives are concerned, collectors will want to go after the glow-in-the-dark version of Super Saiyan Gohan, a GITD 10-inch Shenron, Kidd Buu (with Chase), and the GITD Super Saiyan Goku. A full breakdown of the new DBZ Funko Pops figures with pre-order links can be found below:

On a related note, Funko recently released an exclusive GITD Pop and an t-shirt bundle that captures the first time that Son Gohan achieved the level of Super Saiyan 2. Considered one of the biggest moments of the popular Shonen series created by mangaka Akira Toriyama, Gohan was able to use this insane power up to take down the biological nightmare of Red Ribbon Army's Dr. Gero in the main Z antagonist of Cell! You can grab it here at GameStop for $29.99.

