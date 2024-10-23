Dragon Ball Super Saiyan Vegito Gets An Exclusive S.H. Figuarts Figure

Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito S.H.Figuarts Figure

New York Comic Con took place last weekend and many awesome toys were announced, including a new S.H.Figuarts action figure that improves upon one of the coolest anime characters of all time. The potara fusion between Goku and Vegeta… Vegito!

Bandai Tamashii Nations released the exclusive, special edition Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito S.H.Figuarts action figure this weekend and it looks great. The figure now includes an accurately color matched, translucent energy aura. With this new addition the figure looks even better. This Dragon Ball action figure was available to purchase at the show, but for those of us who weren’t present, they’re accepting pre-orders over at Premium Bandai. Check out details for the figure below.

Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito: Exchangeable expression parts x 3, exchangeable left hand x 5, exchangeable right hand x 3, kamehameha effect parts, aura effect parts set / $90.00 / Available here at Premium Bandai

This item is currently available to pre-order, but you might want to hurry because the website does state that once the inventory is gone, it’s gone. So pre-order it while you can!

If you’re a big fan of the Dragon Ball franchise, then you’re probably aware that a new Dragon Ball anime premiered recently, as part of the blockbuster Fall 2024 anime schedule, The first episode of the anime premiered on Crunchyroll on October 11, and on Netflix on October 18. Already it’s being received better than previous Dragon Ball Z sequels, like Dragon Ball Super. As a fan of the series, it was exciting to watch the extended-length premiere episode and take a look at back at some of the best parts of Dragon Ball Z while also watching the building blocks be set for future plotlines. New characters have been introduced, new realms set up, and now Goku and his friends are ready to start all over again. Not to mention the animation of the series looks fantastic, with smooth movements that definitely match the artistic style of Akira Toriyama’s designs. With a new anime and a new video game impressing fans now is the time to rekindle that love for the Dragon Ball franchise.



New episodes of Dragon Ball Daima will now be released every Friday on Crunchyroll and Netflix. You can also pick up a copy of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Ultimate Edition for the PS5 or XBox Series X here!