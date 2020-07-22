Dragon Ball Super SSG Goku and My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Funko Pops Launch Tonight

Funko's lineup of San Diego Comic-Con Pop figures is significantly smaller this year with the coronavirus pandemic throwing everything off. However, the show is going on as Comic-Con@Home, and there are two must-have Pop figures for anime fans - the Dragon Ball Super Super Saiyan God Goku and the My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo. Here's how to get them...

The SSG Goku and Bakugo Pop figures will be available first here at Funko.com starting tonight, July 22nd at 5pm PT (8pm ET) with a limit of 1 of each Pop per customer. At 9pm PT (12am ET) they will be available to order here at Hot Topic. Just keep the following in mind:

Your chances of getting these Pops are far better at Hot Topic, but if you're sticker hunting, note that these will ship randomly with ether a SDCC 2020 convention sticker or the standard summer convention shared exclusive sticker if you get them from Funko.com. If you miss out or want to ensure that you get a SDCC sticker, you'll need to grab the Dragon Ball SSG Goku here on eBay and the My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Pop here on eBay once they've been confirmed.

You can check out the details on all of the SDCC 2020 / Comic-Con@Home Funko Pop releases via our master list and favorites guide.

