Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins Board Game is Shipping Now

A new Dungeons & Dragons cooperative board game from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast entitled Adventure Begins has launched! It's designed as a fun and fast way for new players to explore the world of D&D. Players can choose and customize their characters before traveling together through the lands of Neverwinter where they will slay their way up to a boss monster that's terrorizing the realm. You can even choose which monster your party will face - Felbris (Beholder), Orn (Fire Giant), Deathsleep (Green Dragon) or The Kraken.

Adventure Begins players will also get a taste of what it's like to be a Dungeon Master, with the role passing from player to player with each turn (2-4 players). Basically, the game seems like a dungeon-crawler with simplified rules. Even experienced players might enjoy this for a quick D&D fix.

With the popularity of Dungeons & Dragons skyrocketing in recent years, we've seen more material that's focused on entry-level players. The Adventure Begins board game is ideal in that respect, as it bridges the gap between board games and the full Dungeons & Dragons RPG experience. If you want to give it a shot, you can grab it here on Amazon for $24.86 - it is in stock and shipping now. you can also reserve one here at Walmart - it's set to begin shipping tomorrow, October 1st.

Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins includes 4 mini-figures, 4 Boss tiles, 4 20-sided dice, 10-sided Dungeon Master die, damage clip, 4 health trackers, plastic deck holder, 20 character tiles, 4 dungeon boards, 24 gold, 4 adventure decks, item deck, 4 reference cards, 8 backpack cards, 12 gatekeeper cards, part stand, and game rules.

In related news, Gloomhaven has been sitting atop the board game charts for several years now, but the high price tag and massive scale of the game has definitely been a barrier to entry. That's why Cephalofair Games developed Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion - a casual version of Gloomhaven that can be played standalone or as an expansion to the original.

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion is a cooperative game of tactical combat that's set before the events of the original game. It includes four new characters that are part of the "Jaws of the Lion" mercenary group — Valrath Red Guard (tank, crowd control), Inox Hatchet (ranged damage), Human Voidwarden (support, mind-control), and Quatryl Demolitionist (melee damage, obstacle manipulation). These characters can also be used in the original Gloomhaven.

The game also includes 16 monster types (7 new standard monsters and 3 new bosses) and a new campaign with 25 scenarios. The plot involves investigating a string of disappearances in the city, and it will be up to your little band to get to the bottom of it.

The Gloomhaven experience has been simplified in Jaws of the Lion with a more streamlined rule set, built-in tutorials, and play-surface scenario books (instead of endless cardboard map tiles). What's more, the game is roughly half the average price of Gloomhaven.

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion is available to available here on Amazon for $41.58. The original Gloomhaven game is also available on Amazon for $108.88. The Forgotten Circles expansion is available on Amazon for $20. The Gloomhaven sequel Frosthaven is currently live on Kickstarter.

