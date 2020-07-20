Get the Dungeons & Dragons Monster Manual for Under $20
If you're just starting out with Dungeons & Dragons or you would like to replace your core rulebooks with fresh copies, you'll be interested to know that the D&D Monster Manual is on sale for only $19.70, or 61% off. That's only 22 cents off an all-time low price that occurred way back in 2018. The book contains over 150 classic Dungeons & Dragons monsters that players can use in their adventures.
You can grab a copy of the Monster Manual with the discount here on Amazon while it lasts. We don't expect the deal to go on very long as a sell out or a price change could happen at any time. You can check out the status of some of the other D&D starter essentials on Amazon below.
- Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master's Guide (Core Rulebook): $26.48 (47% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook (Core Rulebook): $33.41 (33% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set: $113.99 (33% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: $12.49 (38% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit: $15.59 (38% off)
While you're at it, you can get info on the latest Dungeons & Dragons adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden right here. D&D is also releasing an offickal cookbook later this year called Heroes' Feast.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.