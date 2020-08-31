Dungeons & Dragons: Tasha's Cauldron of Everything is 40% Off

Last week, Dungeons & Dragons debuted Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, which is the second major ruleset expansion for the Fifth Edition of D&D behind Xanathar's Guide to Everything in 2017. It contains 22 new subclasses, new character customization options, and more.

If you were waiting for the book to come down off its $49.95 list price, today is the day. At the time of writing, Amazon has Tasha's Cauldron of Everything on sale right here for $29.97 (40% off) with a release date slated for November 17th. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are this will be the max discount (or very close to it), so lock it down while you can. It could go up at any time.

You can get a detailed breakdown of what's new in Tasha's Caultron of Everything right here. A quick, official guide to the new additions is available below.

"The wizard Tasha, whose great works include the spell Tasha's hideous laughter, has gathered bits and bobs of precious lore during her illustrious career as an adventurer. Her enemies wouldn't want these treasured secrets scattered across the multiverse, so in defiance, she has collected and codified these tidbits for the enrichment of all."

EXPANDED SUBCLASSES. Try out subclass options for every Dungeons & Dragons class, including the artificer, which appears in the book.

MORE CHARACTER OPTIONS. Tasha's Cauldron of Everything introduces a host of class features and feats, plus straightforward rules for modifying a character's racial traits and customizing their origin.

INTRODUCING GROUP PATRONS. Whether you're part of the same criminal syndicate or working for an ancient dragon, each group patron option comes with its own perks and types of assignments.

SPELLS, ARTIFACTS & MAGIC TATTOOS. Discover more spells, as well as magic tattoos, artifacts, and other magic items for your campaign.

EXPANDED RULES OPTIONS. Try out rules for sidekicks, supernatural environments, natural hazards, and parleying with monsters, and gain guidance on running a session zero.

A PLETHORA OF PUZZLES. Ready to be dropped into any D&D adventure, puzzles of varied difficulty await your adventurers, complete with traps and guidance on using the puzzles in a campaign.

