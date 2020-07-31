Face Masks and T-Shirts Get Big Back to School Flash Sales: Disney, Marvel, Anime, Gaming and More

Back to school might be a little different this year, but that isn't stopping retailers from dropping huge sales on apparel and school gear. There are some flash sales happening right now that feature massive discounts on t-shirts, face masks, and backpacks with themes that include Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, anime, gaming and more. The problem is that most of them are only valid through the end of the day today, July 31st. Here's the breakdown...

TeePublic: TeePublic is one of the best places on the Internet to grab pop culture t-shirt and face mask designs from independent artists. That said, they're running a huge sitewide sale until the end of the day today, July 31st that drops the prices of their t-shirts to $13 and their standard face masks to $8 (if you order 4 masks the price drops to $6 each). You can browse through TeePubic's t-shirt collection here and their face mask collection here for standard masks ($8) and here for pleated double layer masks ($12). We've broken down the collection into a few popular themes to get you started (use the toolbar on the product page to break the sale down by shirt style or masks):

Note that TeePublic's shipping fees start at around $6.99 in the U.S. and $7.99 international, and vary by weight/products ordered. Still, you'll get more bang for your buck if you stock up a bit.

shopDisney: Disney is currently running two Back to School sales that focus on t-shirts and school gear. The t-shirt sale drops prices on shirts with designs featuring Disney princesses, Mickey, Minnie, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and more with prices that range between $8 and $12. You can shop them all right here until Sunday, August 2nd.

Disney's other Back to School sale includes discounts on essentials like backpacks, tote bags, lunch bags, and notebooks. We're especially fond of The Mandalorian backpack ($18) and lunch box ($9). You can shop this sale right here while it lasts. It's listed as "limited time only" so there's no telling how long it will run. Note that shipping is free on shopDisney orders of $75 or more with the code SHIPMAGIC.

