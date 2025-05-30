Mystery Egg Gaming Bundle Deal Randomly Gifts $1000 Jackpots

Fanatical’s Mystery Egg bundle is back, offering gamers the chance to score huge deals and huge prizes. Mystery Steam keys for the bundle can be purchased in tiers starting with 1 random key for $1 going up to 25 random Steam keys for $15.99. There are over 500 games in the bundle ranging from AAA titles to indie favorites. Then there are the Golden Eggs…

If you’re lucky enough to score a Golden Egg, you’ll get a collection of games worth a staggering $1,000. If you purchase keys in the bundle, you’ll also be eligible to win prizes like a Steam Deck, VR Headsets, exclusive AAA new-release keys, as well as store spend giveaways and discount vouchers. Head here to Fanatical in order to participate in the great Mystery Egg bundle of 2025 and secure some of your own goodies. Just keep in mind that the deal ends on June 3rd. Additional details can be found below.

From the bundle description: “With over 500 games in the bundle, you can choose up to 25 random Steam keys to expand your collection. From blockbuster AAA titles to hidden indie gems, there’s something for every gamer. The more you grab, the bigger the savings.But the real magic is in the Golden Eggs – rare prizes hidden inside select bundles. If you’re lucky enough to crack one open, you’ll unlock an epic lineup of premium games worth $1,000, including titles like Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, and much more!”

Note that participating in the Mystery Egg Bundle will also score you a 5% discount off your next order at Fanatical,. If you want to expand your collection with a ton of new titles, that discount will come in handy. You could even use it on the newly released Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

