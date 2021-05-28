Far Cry 6 Pre-Orders Are Available Now: Collector's Edition, Bonuses, and More

Today, Ubisoft finally showed off a gameplay trailer for their upcoming game Far Cry 6 starring Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) as dictator Anton Castillo. We also learned that the release date is set for October 7th for the PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Pre-orders for Far Cry 6 are live now, and there are several editions to choose from. Here's the breakdown...

Pre-Order Bonuses: All Far Cry 6 pre-orders include the Libertad Pack, which consists of the Discos Locos disc launcher and a skin of the adorable but deadly wiener dog Chorizo.

Pre-Orders: At the time of writing, the standard edition of Far Cry 6 is available to pre-order via the following links for $60:

Additional Far Cry 6 pre-order options include the Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Collector's Edition. A breakdown of the contents of those options can be found below.

Synopsis:

"In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.

"As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ('Coco'), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition."

