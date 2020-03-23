Final Fantasy 7 Poster Collection and Remake World Preview Pre-Orders Have Launched

Final Fantasy VII Remake is slated to hit the PlayStation 4 on April 10th, though Square Enix isn't entirely confident that everyone will be able to play physical copies on day one because of potential coronavirus delays. That said, it's best to go digital for FFVII. However, physical copies are the only way to go when it comes to an upcoming poster book and art book for Final Fantasy fans.

We'll start with the Final Fantasy VII Poster Collection, which will include 22 removable large-format (11x14 inches), full-color art prints "drawn from the world of Final Fantasy VII, including Advent Children, Dirge of Cerberus, Crisis Core, and Final Fantasy VII Remake". Square Enix hasn't released previews of the posters at the time of writing, but it's a safe bet that they will be gorgeous. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date set for November 17th. Note that you won't be charged until the book ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

Next up we have the Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview art book, which is described as a "full-color, lavishly illustrated introduction to the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake" that "offers both new players and longtime fans essential information on characters, settings, gameplay, and more, as well as introductory comments from producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura".

The book has already been released in Japan, but it won't come stateside until September 8th - a tad late to serve as a "world preview". Still, better late than never. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $24.99. Again, you won't be charged until it ships.

The official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake reads:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII."

