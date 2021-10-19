Fisher-Price Has Launched a Working Chatter Telephone for Adults

Today has been a banner day for delightfully bizarre products. First, Microsoft debuted an actual Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, and now Fisher-Price has chimed in with a fully functional, Bluetooth-enabled, Chatter Telephone in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the classic toy.

The Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone is nostalgic as both a toy and a rotary telephone. It connects to your iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, so you can make real calls like a grownup. It also has working wheels so you can zoom it around the table while you play business time. As you will see in the intro video below, it even has a great tagline: “your first mobile phone is now a real mobile phone”.

https://youtu.be/UKKFNV0m3SQ

Additional features include a speakerphone function, the ability to make and receive calls, a 15-foot Bluetooth range, and wobbly eyes.

This is an impulse purchase of the highest order, and you can get your pre-order in here at Best Buy for a fairly reasonable $60 while supplies lsat. Best Buy has an exclusive on the Chatter Telephone, so expect sell outs. At the time of writing, a release date hasn’t been announced.

“The original Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone has become one of Fisher-Price’s iconic toys, nostalgic for adults who remember the toy from the golden age of the telephone (anyone else miss the art of an old-school phone call?!). The special-edition Chatter Telephone is a working rotary phone smart enough not to come with any apps. This updated version of the nostalgic childhood toy brings playful calls into the real world for all adults – working seamlessly with consumer’s cell phones via Bluetooth connection.”