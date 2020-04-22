Former Toys R Us Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Evolution Figure Set is Back

Hasbro's Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Legends Groot Evolution Action Figures Set launched as a Toys R Us exclusive back in 2017, shortly before the company filed for bankruptcy. Despite being branded for the original film, it the set launched right before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when the Baby Groot phenomenon was in full swing. It was an ideal set for the time, featuring Groot in three different forms from the films - Baby Groot, Toddler Groot, and Adult Groot. Now it's back, and only one day before our GotG Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party with James Gunn! Groot has great timing.

Indeed, if you missed it the first time around, your second chance to own the set for the standard price is happening right now. The Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Legends Groot Evolution Action Figures Set is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $21.99. That's good news for you, and bad news for the folks selling the set on eBay for $60 or more.

The adult Groot figure in the set clocks in at 9-inches tall with full articulation while the baby Groot and toddler Groot figures are static at 1-inch tall. Note that the adult Groot figure appears to be a modified version (alternate head) of a Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure Groot that was released around the time of the original Guardians of the Galaxy film.

The official description for the set reads:

"Featuring 3 Groot figures with movie-inspired design and detail, the Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Legends Groot Evolution Action Figures Set - Exclusive is an epic addition to any collection of legendary heroes. Groot gets a growth sprout – er, spurt – with this Groot Evolution 3-pack from the Marvel Legends Series, featuring 3 Groot figures in 3 different sizes. Imagine giving the galaxy something to root for with the 9-inch Groot figure, modeled after Groot in his adult form. Then, pretend to meet Groot as just a sapling with the included1 pair of 1-inch Groot figures, which stand as reminders that inside every tree there is... an even smaller tree. From potted prodigy to towering tree-like humanoid, Groot uses powers of regeneration to become a legendary defender of intergalactic justice."

