Funko Adds the Coca-Cola Polar Bear to Their Ad Icons Pop Series

Funko’s Ad Icons Pop figure series just got one of it’s most iconic and adorable additions to date – Coca-Cola’s beloved Polar Bear! It’s been nearly 26 years since the first polar bear commercial “Northern Lights” aired in 1993 and became a huge hit thanks to a simple theme and not-so-simple computer animation. However, Coca-Cola’s use of polar bears in advertising is much older than the commercials. In fact, it goes all the way back to 1922.

Still, the holiday commercials are what catapulted Coca-Cola’s polar bears to icon status. The CGI for the original was pretty mindblowing for its time and still holds up well today. For those who are old enough, watching it now will churn up all kinds of holiday memories. That having been said, if you would like to add one of the Coca-Cola Polar Bear Pop figures to your collection (or to a stocking) this year, you can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for November.

On a related note, Funko is back with new Pocket Pop advent calendars for the 2019 Christmas season, and you can score a deal on some of them if you act quickly. This includes the Marvel 80th anniversary advent calendar, which is available to pre-order on Amazon for 19% off at the time of writing. Shipping is slated for September 13th.

Next up we have the new Harry Potter Yule Ball advent calendar, which is also available to pre-order on Amazon for 19% off. The original Harry Potter Funko advent calendar and a new Fortnite advent calendar are also available at the standard price.

