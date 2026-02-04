Video Game Mega Sale Is Still Red-Hot on WOOT!

The WOOT! Video Game Mega Sale has been absolutely crushing it lately, and if you haven’t checked it out yet, you might want to hop on it ASAP. Popular titles and gaming gear have been flying off the digital shelves faster than Bullet Bill in Mario Kart.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, that sweet extra 20% off promo code (GAMER) that was making these deals even more lucrative is no longer available. It ended earlier than planned due to the sale’s overwhelming popularity. But don’t close this tab yet! There are still plenty of straight-up fantastic discounts available without the code.

The catch is that inventory is disappearing quickly. From Nintendo hits to collector’s editions, anime favorites to high-end streaming gear, this sale has something for pretty much everyone in the gaming universe.

Nintendo

Because they’re so rare, Nintendo deals always hit different, and this sale is packed with some of the Switch’s most beloved titles that appeal to both the “I play 40 hours a week” crowd and the “I just want something fun for family game night” folks.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you own a Switch and don’t have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you need to jump on its current deal of $45.99 (that’s 25%-off its regular price of $59.99!). This is basically the definition of a must-own Switch staple, perfect for everything from intense friend tournaments to chill family game nights where Grandma surprisingly dominates everyone with Yoshi. The current discount puts it well below standard retail, which is rare for a Nintendo first-party title that basically never goes on sale because, well, Nintendo knows we’ll pay full price anyway.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

Get ready for the new movie with two of the greatest 3D platformers ever created, bundled together and optimized for modern Nintendo hardware. This package gives you both Super Mario Galaxy adventures in one hit of nostalgia that somehow still feels fresh in 2025. If you missed these during the Wii era (or just want to experience them without waggling a remote around), this bundle delivers the definitive versions with all the enhancements you’d hope for. And at 16%-off its regular price? It’s practically stealing stars from the cosmos.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

For Pokémon fans looking to break out of the traditional turn-based formula, Legends: Z-A continues the open-world evolution that Arceus started, but with even more refinement. It’s worth noting for international Switch owners that this is the region-free version, so you’re good to go no matter where you’re playing from.

The sale also features a solid lineup of other Nintendo heavyweights scattered throughout, including several Zelda titles, Smash Bros., and additional Pokémon games that further cement just how deep this sale actually goes.

Streaming Products

It’s not just games up for grabs! If you’re looking to level up your content creation game, there are some serious streaming tools discounted too.

Razer Seiren Bluetooth Microphone

If you’ve tried to record decent audio on the go, you already know your phone’s built-in mic isn’t cutting it. The Razer Seiren Bluetooth mic has become a go-to for creators for mobile streaming, TikTok content, and those impromptu IRL recordings when inspiration strikes. The current price $39.99 is a massive drop from the original MSRP ($99.99), making this an accessible upgrade that will immediately improve your mobile content quality.

RØDE RØDECaster Pro II

If you’re serious about your audio, whether that’s for podcasting, streaming, or recording, the RØDECaster Pro II is essentially a professional recording studio packed into a single unit. After (likely) years of juggling separate components, the simplification of your setup alone is worth the investment. This all-in-one solution handles multiple inputs (including XLR mics, Bluetooth devices, and even phone calls) with studio-grade processing that makes everyone sound like they’re broadcasting from a professional booth, even if you’re actually in your closet surrounded by clothes for sound dampening. Not that you’ve done that, of course.

RØDE RØDECaster Video

For streamers looking to graduate from a single-camera setup to multi-camera, broadcast-style production, the RØDECaster Video is the way to go. With its $850 sale price, this is definitely in the “major investment” category, but if you’re serious about taking your visual content to the next level, it’s basically pro-grade gear at a prosumer price point. The interface is also surprisingly intuitive for something so powerful, making the learning curve much gentler than you’d expect.

The sale also includes a variety of headsets, keyboards, and other creator-friendly accessories from major gaming brands that are worth browsing if you’re in the market for upgrades.

Anime / JRPGs

For the anime enthusiasts and JRPG loyalists among us (and there are many of you in the ComicBook.com community), there are some standout titles that shouldn’t be overlooked. Some notable titles include:

The sale also features several other JRPGs and anime-inspired titles. There’s plenty to discover beyond what’s highlighted here.

Other Mentions

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER – Collector’s Edition

This is the crown jewel for collectors in the sale. The remake of what many consider Kojima’s masterpiece, rebuilt in Unreal Engine with visuals that make the original look like a PS1 game (slight exaggeration… but only slight). The Collector’s Edition comes packed with physical extras that will make any Metal Gear fan’s shelf look significantly more tactical. And at 50% off? That’s practically unheard of for a collector’s edition of this caliber, especially one that hasn’t been out that long.

The Electronics section of the sale extends well beyond what’s mentioned here as well, with additional controllers, retro hardware, accessories, and games across multiple platforms (Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC) that add considerable depth to the offerings. There’s something for every type of player here.

And just to reiterate, while the extra 20% promo code is gone, the base discounts remain incredibly worthwhile. The real limiting factor now is inventory, which has been depleting fast.

What Are You Waiting For?

If anything on this list caught your eye, the “think about it overnight” approach doesn’t apply here. Many of these deals are already showing limited stock warnings, and WOOT!’s inventory tends to be finite.

With WOOT! being Amazon-backed, you get the reliability and fast shipping (especially for Prime members) that you’d expect, despite these being significantly better deals than what you’d typically find on Amazon proper.

It’s rare to see this many quality gaming and streaming deals live simultaneously, so this is one of those situations where the urgency isn’t just marketing speak. Don’t be the person who clicks only to find that coveted item is now showing the dreaded “Sold Out” banner.