KPop Demon Hunters Derpy and Sussie Get Their Own Squishmallows

KPop Demon Hunters is really turning out to be the latest huge craze, especially when it comes to new collectibles and toys. Even though the movie premiered on the streaming site Netflix back in June, everybody from American Girl to Funko to Mattel is hopping onboard to bring their versions of the demon hunters/girl group performers, HUNTR/X to the fans. Luckily for us, Squishmallows has decided to hop in the ring. I don’t know about you guys, but I think Squishmallows has created one of the best plushies on the market. Adorable, yet comfortable and soft. Accurate to the character and soft on your head! Squishmallows started their journey with generic animal-inspired plushies but has since added pop culture inspired plushies to the list, too. So, I for one am glad that KPop Demon Hunters pets Derpy and Sussie are getting their own Squishmallow plushies. For $19.99 and $15.99 respectively, they’re not overly expensive either.

While I would opt for both, if you have to choose, Derpy’s medium-sized plush is a little more detailed than Sussie’s small-sized one, though they’re both definitely recognizable. Checkout the 12-inch Derpy here and the 8-inch Sussie here, both on Amazon. Both are set to ship out on July 16, 2026.

KPop Demon Hunters Sequel is Officially Confirmed

If you’re hoping for more musical adventures with HUNTR/X and Derpy and Sussie, then we’ve got great news. Bloomberg reported back in December that Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are going to create a second film with returning directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. With a premiere date set for 2029, fans of the first film are going to have a while to wait, but that’s okay, because we know the incredible magic that those animators will be brewing.

Director Maggie Kang made sure we knew how serious the creators were taking this sequel, talking about the project in a recent interview: “There’s definitely more we can do with these characters in this world, and whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see.” And with the recent Oscar buzz the first film’s been getting, the sequel has a high bar to pass if it doesn’t want to disappoint.

No matter how long the wait, we’re just glad it’ll be coming. Who doesn’t want more fantastic songs to sing in the shower? And we need more hilarious antics with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (and Derpy and Sussie, of course). 2029 will be here before we know it.

