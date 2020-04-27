Funko Dexter's Laboratory and Johnny Bravo Pop Figure Exclusives Launch Today

Whoa mama! Funko is launching two Pop figures based on the legendary Cartoon Network shows Dexter's Laboratory and Johnny Bravo! These figures are going to be HUGE - and you won't have long to grab them. Both are exclusives that probably won't last through the end of the day today. If you want to get your hands on them, here's what you need to know...

Pop! Animation - Dexter's Laboratory and Pop! Animation - Johnny Bravo figures will go live here at the Funko Shop at 11am PT (2pm ET) today, April 27th with a 2 item limit per figure. Funko Shop exclusives are usually available in smaller runs than other retailers, and these Pops are going to be more popular than most. They have "sold out" written all over them, so you'll definitely want to be there at launch time.

As always, many of the Dexter and Johhny Bravo Pops will end up on eBay (at much higher prices of course). You can find the Dexter's Laboratory Pop here and the Johhny Bravo Pop here.

