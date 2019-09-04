Funko’s Disney The Haunted Mansion Groundskeeper Pop Figure is Live

Last month, Funko unveiled a wave of Pop figures in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Disney‘s The Haunted Mansion attraction. Funko mistakenly debuted several of them as a standard release only to shift gears and launch them all as retailer exclusives for Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and Target. BoxLunch and Target already debuted several of the figures including Constance Hatchaway, Mummy, and the Opera singer, but sold out quickly. However, Groundskeeper went live this morning at BoxLunch and is in stock right here at the time of writing. We suggest that you jump on it immediately. It will not last long.

As for the state of the rest of the Haunted Mansion Funko lineup at this point, things are very confusing. Keep tabs on this link at Hot Topic and this link at Target as it seems likely that Pop figures will show up there in the coming days (most likely around midnight EST). When it doubt, you can always grab the Pops via this link on eBay because that’s where many of them will end up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other BIG Funko news, a new Pop figure was added to their Batman 80th anniversary Pop collection yesterday, and it clocks in at a whopping 19-inches tall. We’re fairly certain that makes it the biggest commercial Pop figure Funko has ever produced. Generally, Funko’s super-sized Pops top out at 10-inches tall.

If you have room for this enormous Pop figure in your collection, it’s available to pre-order right here for a whopping $99.99 with free shipping slated for February. Despite the price tag it’s already shot to the top of the Funko bestseller list, so grab one while you can.

Finally, Funko and Entertainment Earth recently launched this graffiti splattered Jokerized Batman exclusive Pop, and it was still available to order right here at the time of writing with shipping slated for January. The release date has already been pushed back from November, so grab one before it moves out further or sells out completely.

If you don’t have Funko’s other Batman Joker figures, you can still get the SDCC exclusive Suicide Squad Funko Pop on eBay here and the Loot Crate exclusive Pop on eBay here. The Batman v Superman exclusive figure upon which the new Funko Pop is based can also be ordered on eBay here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.