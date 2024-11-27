Funko Drops Cyborg Superman and Daredevil Comc Cover Pops

Is that a bird? No, a plane? No, it’s Superman! But we get why you thought of a plane because this version is made of metal! The latest Funko drop comes in the form of Cyborg Superman from the iconic Superman: Reign of Supermen comic. The half-man half-machine is wielding a flame on his right hand against a backdrop of the comic cover. The figure is available to pre-order here Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

The Cyborg Superman Comic Cover Funko Pop is joined by another DC Comics release in the form of Daredevil set against the comic cover for issue #168. The issue debuted in 1981, and marks the first appearance of Elektra Natchios as the former flame (and current enemy) of Matt Murdock. Pre-orders are also available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. You can check out all of this week’s biggest Funko Pop releases right here.

James Gunn recently explained why he’d be skipping the origin stories for his new DC universe. On Threads, Instagram’s new Twitter, Gunn went into his reasoning when addressing a question from a fan.

The original Threads question reads, “James why are you overlooking origin stories? Those make us connect with the characters well at emotional level. And your choices of so niche characters to headline their own movie like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing makes it look like you’re making the DCU for hardcore comicbook readers and not for the general audience. @jamesgunn”

Gunn then responded, writing, “I’m not telling Batman and Superman’s origin stories again because everyone knows them. And don’t put Swamp Thing in the corner. That’s a project in development we’ve actually announced, and he’s an incredibly well known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters.”

It’s cool that Swamp Thing got such a staunch defense, so thanks Gunn for that! Otherwise, we’ll have to see if Gunn’s decision to leave behind the well-known origin stories is the best idea. Hopefully audiences do want to see something new and unique. Gunn previously led the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios, which was one of the most successful franchises in the entirety of the MCU. So I think it’s safe to say he knows what he’s doing. Now we’ve just got to wait and see.

