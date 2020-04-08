Funko Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione Patronus Pop Figures Are Available Now

Originally launched as pre-release exclusives for Wizarding World members, Funko‘s gorgous Patronus Harry Potter, Ron Weasely, and Hermione Granger Pop figures are now live for everyone. Here’s what you need to know to grab them….

The first Patronus Pop figure release was Harry Potter’s stag back in November of last year, followed by Hermione’s Otter in February and Ron’s Jack Russell Terrier this past March. You can order / pre-order the figures now for $10.99 each via links below.

In other Harry Potter news, Amazon is currently in the midst of a buy 2, get 1 free sale on books and movies that includes a ton of Harry Potter items. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts, but we’ve listed some of the hot ticket items below.

There are more Harry Potter books in the sale, so head on over to Amazon to stock up before it ends!

