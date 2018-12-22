Funko Launches Toothless and Light Fury ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Pop Figures

It has been years since Funko released a Pop figure for the How to Train Your Dragon series, but that changed today with the reveal of these Toothless and Light Fury Pops. The excuse? How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World hits theaters on February 22nd.

Both figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Note that a Light Fury Pop figure will also be added to the Diamond Collection and a 10-inch Toothless will debut at Target soon – most likely in January. You can find the official description for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

On a related note, Funko added to their Dragon Ball Z lineup yesterday with the addition of new Pop figures led off by duo packs of Yamcha / Puar and King Kai / Bubbles. Those figures are followed by Videl, Goku, Android 17 and Android 18!

The new Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop lineup are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Inside that link you’ll also find previous Funko Pop releases in the DBZ collection. The breakdown of new standard figures is as follows:

• Dragon Ball Z Yamcha and Puar Pop! Vinyl Figure #531

• Dragon Ball Z King Kai and Bubbles Pop! Vinyl Figure #532

• Dragon Ball Z Videl Pop! Vinyl Figure #528

• Dragon Ball Z Goku Casual Pop! Vinyl Figure #527

• Dragon Ball Z Android 17 Pop! Vinyl Figure #529

• Dragon Ball Z Android 18 Pop! Vinyl Figure #530

Finally, fans of Nickelodeon’s classic animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender were recently treated to a huge wave of Funko Pop figures based on the show! You can pre-order the entire standard lineup right here with shipping slated for February. It includes the following figures:

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko Pop! Vinyl Figure #538 (Chase)

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Anng with Momo Pop! Vinyl Figure #534

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Pop! Vinyl Figure #540

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Irok with Tea Pop! Vinyl Figure #539

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Pop! Vinyl Figure #537

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Pop! Vinyl Figure #535

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Sokka Pop! Vinyl Figure #536

