Funko Adds Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent van Gogh Pop Figures to Their Artists Lineup

Looking for a little creative inspiration? Put Funko’s new Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh Funko Pop figures on your desk or near your easel. Leonardo’s Pop is depicted holding pages from his notebooks and several brushes while van Gogh is holding a palette and brush while sporting one of his trademark straw hats. The figures look great, though history records that da Vinci preferred brightly colored clothing. And if you were hoping for a Vincent van Gogh exclusive or Chase with a missing ear, you’ll probably have to rely on the custom market (though you never know with Funko).

You can pre-order the Leonardo da Vinci Pop here and the Vincent van Gogh Pop here with shipping slated for March. Needless to say, these two geniuses would be right at home next to the Bob Ross Pop figure in your Funko collection, though you could mix things up and put van Gogh next to the Eleventh Doctor. I wonder what Vincent would have thought about being Funko Popped? Note that the Keith Haring Pop Artists #1 NYCC 2019 shared exclusive is still available here at Barnes & Noble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of historical icons, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was recently honored with a Funko Pop as well. Admittedly, it’s something of a surprise, but Funko has been dipping into American historical icons lately, and the Notorious R.B.G certainly belongs in that category. If decades of work promoting gender equality and women’s rights along with being an indomitable Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t earn you Funko Pop immortality, we don’t know what will.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order here with shipping slated for February. It features classic R.B.G look complete with green earrings and one of her famous collars.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.