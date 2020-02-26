Funko’s New One-Punch Man Pop Figures Are Live

Funko launched a ton of anime Pop figures at New York Toy Fair 2020 over the weekend, including waves based on Inuyasha, Dragon Ball Super, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and My Hero Academia. Amazingly, Funko still had some in reserve because they announced that new Pop figures in their One-Punch Man collection are on the way.

The new One-Punch Man Pop figures include a Casual Saitama and the Terrible Tornado (aka Tatsumaki), the latter having a glow-in-the-dark Chase that will randomly ship to lucky fans. Pre-orders for those Pop figures are available via the links below:

We’re loving that Tornado Pop (especially the Chase), but the Mumen Rider exclusive at GameStop might be the star of the show. A product page for the Pop figure is live but pre-orders weren’t being offered at the time of writing. Strangely, the Pop is priced at $29.99 even though it appears to be a standard Pop – not a deluxe figure in the Pop Rides category. Odds are that’s a pricing error that will be corrected. Keep tabs on that link for updates.

On a related note, the One-Punch Man Saitama (At Martial Arts Tournament) Hot Topic exclusive Pop figure is on sale for only $8.99 with a bonus buy two, get two free Funko promotion thrown in for good measure. This is the hilarious Pop figure with the removable hair, so it’s definitely worth picking up – especially with the deal.

