LEGO 2022 Advent Calendar Deals: Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and More

We are officially into the holiday season, and that means it’s time to grab the crop of LEGO advent calendars for 2022. This is true not only because December is right around the corner, but because you can score a 20% discount on the sets in the collection right now. The lineup includes Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, City, and Friends themes with 24 fun mini builds that fans can use to countdown the days until Christmas.

The LEGO Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter, City, and Friends advent calendars for 2022 are currently on sale via Amazon and Walmart for $36 each, which is down from the $44.99 list price on most of the sets. A breakdown of each set can be found below complete with links.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022 – See on Amazon / See at Walmart ($36): “Fans will discover a surprise brick-built toy behind every door of the 2022 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75340) in the run-up to Christmas. It features 8 LEGO Star Wars characters, including C-3PO and R2-D2 in Christmas jumpers decorated with each other’s portraits, a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa and Darth Vader in a summer outfit from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+.”

10 mini-build vehicles – Republic Gunship, Droid Trifighter, ARC-170 Starfighter, Bad Batch Shuttle, Luke’s Landspeeder, T-16 Skyhopper, V-35 Landspeeder, B-wing, TIE Interceptor and Hoth AT-ST

6 other mini builds – A moisture vaporator, beach scene, ammo rack, Hoth defence turret, Hoth laser cannon and Wampa cave

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 – See on Amazon / See at Walmart ($36): “Starting on December 1st, there’s a door to open each day with a surprise Harry Potter toy hidden inside. The toys include 7 minifigures – Harry Potter, Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle, Lord Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks and Neville Longbottom – and iconic items from the Harry Potter films. The first 3 toys make a scene from the first film, the next 3 days make a scene from the second film, and so on. As Christmas Day approaches, kids will be able to create more magical film moments and combine the toys to conjure up endless enchanting adventures of their own. There’s even a board game to play once all the doors have been opened. With so many ways to play, the magic will last all year!”

LEGO City Advent Calendar 2022 – See on Amazon / See at Walmart ($36): “Build the excitement as the festive celebrations approach with the LEGO City Advent Calendar (60352) toy playset. Kids can count down to the big day with fun mini builds, popular LEGO City Adventures TV series characters and cool accessories. Just fold down the snowy winter wonderland playmat to set the scene for endless imaginative adventures.”

Featuring 5 LEGO City Adventures TV series characters – Minifigures include LEGO City TV characters Billy, Maddy, Mr. Produce, Tippy and Raze, plus a Santa minifigure

LEGO Marvel Studios’ Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special Advent Calendar 2022 – See on Amazon / See at Walmart ($36): “Includes Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis minifigures and more to combine with mini builds and accessories. Buildable play experiences include a drone, the Guardians’ spaceship, a snowman in Thanos’s armor and lots more.”

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 – See on Amazon / See at Walmart ($36): “Each day kids aged 6+ discover a new gift that all combine to create a delightful Christmas scene in which Olivia is visiting a Christmas market with her family. There are lots of fun activities, such as building a snowman, ice-skating and karaoke. There are also stalls selling tasty holiday food and one where Olivia can build a rocket toy to give as a Christmas gift. Before getting their pictures taken with Santa, the characters feed his reindeer some hay.”

Packed with play for kids – Comes with 3 LEGO Friends characters, Santa and a reindeer, a sleigh piled with Christmas presents, plus fun Christmas activities

Kids join Olivia’s fun family Christmas – Kids tour the fun stalls of the market with Olivia, enjoying all the fun Christmas activities before visiting Santa and his reindeer

Hours of role-play fun – 24 mini builds let kids role-play building a snowman, ice-skating and karaoke, making a toy rocket and eating tasty holiday treats from the food stalls

