Funko POP Spotlight Gives Up-Close Look at Disney, Marvel, My Hero Academia, DC, and More

Funko will soon be taking up residence smack in the middle of Hollywood with its brand new store, giving fans of their immensely popular POP line a new place to find their favorite collectible. Of course, Funko isn’t stopping the POP train in the least and combined with New York Comic Con’s exclusives and their other new additions to the line, there are some fan-favorite characters and franchises coming down the pike, and ComicBook.com had the chance to check some of these out first hand. Whether you’re a fan of Marvel, DC, Dragon Ball Z, Borderlands 3, Disney, or The Office, there’s bound to be something you’ll love, and you can hit the next slide to get an up-close look!

Before we get to the POPs though let’s get you up to speed on Funko’s new store. The Hollywood store, which will be located on 6201 Hollywood Blvd, will open up on November 18th at 10:00 am. There will be a Grand Opening event that day, and while not everyone will be able to get in right away, the store isn’t going anywhere, so you’ll have many chances to check out Funko’s second retail location in the coming days and months.

Alright, now it’s time for some POPs, so hit the next slide to check out some of what’s new and what’s coming down the road. If you want to see more from Funko make sure to check out their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube channel!

As for the POPs, make sure to let us know which one is your favorite and what you want to see Funko make next in the comments!

Disney: Maleficent Front

Disney: Maleficent Boxed

Disney: Maleficent Back

Marvel: Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell and Ms. Marvel) Boxed

Marvel: Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell and Ms. Marvel) Unboxed

My Hero Academia: All For One

My Hero Academia: Dabi

My Hero Academia: Fumikage Tokoyami (Metallic)

Borderlands 3: Claptrap Boxed

Borderlands 3: Claptrap Side By Side

Borderlands 3: Claptrap Unboxed

Marvel and Borderlands: Cosmic Ghost Rider and Maya

Marvel: Cyclops

Dragon Ball Z: Android 16 Boxed

Dragon Ball Z: Android 16 Side By Side

Dragon Ball Z: Android 16 Unboxed

The Office: Dwight Schrute Box 1

The Office: Dwight Schrute

DC: Huntress Boxed

DC Huntress Unboxed