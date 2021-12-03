Funko Pops, Action Figures, and More Get a One-Day Sale on Amazon

Amazon has launched another one-day holiday deal on toys, and it offers an assortment that includes action action figures and Funko Pops – all with massive discounts. There are Funko Pops from the Star Wars Battle at Echo Base and Marvel Victory Shawarma series, McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse action figures, and more up for grabs.
You can check out the entire sale here on Amazon until the end of the day today, December 3rd. We’ve highlighted a some gems from the sale below to get you started. Just keep in mind that deals can be added and removed from the sale at any time. That said, the sale originally included a wide range of Tamagotchi virtual pets and Digimon Virtual Pet Monsters but they disappeared as this article was being written. They may return.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Yoda Lifting X-Wing – 20% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: What If? – Captain Carter Riding Hydrostomper, Year of The Shield Amazon Exclusive – 33% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series – Han Solo and Tauntaun, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 2 of 6 – 52% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series – Princess Leia Vinyl Figure, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 5 of 6 – 38% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Series – Darth Vader and Snowtrooper Vinyl Figure, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 6 of 6 – 20% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe, Marvel: Avengers Victory Shawarma Series – Tony Stark (Iron Man), Amazon Exclusive, Figure 2 of 6 – 20% off
- DC Multiverse Dark Nights: Death Metal Batman 7″ Action Figure with Build-A ‘Darkfather’ Parts and Accessories – 46% off
- Sonic The Hedgehog Ultimate 6″ Sonic Collectible Action Figure – 24% off
- Marvel Studios: WandaVision Wanda Maximoff Scarlet Witch 6 Metal-Based with Enamel Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) – 20% off