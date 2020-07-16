Funko Pops Are Buy Two, Get One Free at Hot Topic Today Only

There is a huge buy 2, get 1 free Funko Pop flash sale happening at Hot Topic today, July 16th that includes nearly 1000 figures. It isn't a clearance sale either - the collection is loaded with brand new Pops, and figures in POPular lines like Marvel, DC, Disney, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, Disney, Pixar and more. Hot Topic exclusives are also up for grabs.

You can shop the entire B2G1 free Funko Pop sale here at Hot Topic until the countdown timer hits zero at 11:59 pm PST (2:59pm EST) tonight. Some of our favorite Pop figures in the sale include new releases in the Hunter x Hunter, Edward Scissorhands, Disney's Haunted Mansion, and Marvel Zombies collections. Note that eligible figures are marked "Buy Two Get One Free Pops".

In other Funko news, yesterday Funko debuted their latest wave of Pop figures in support of a good cause. Indeed, DC Comics superhero Pop figures are getting a pink makeover in support of Breast Cancer Research and Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is coming up in October. The lineup includes Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Batman, and Superman in pink with old-school Funko Pop designs.

Funko has paired the new DC Comics Pop collection with a $25,000 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Pre-orders for each figure are live via the Amazon links below with shipping slated for September.

