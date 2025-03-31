Funko Releases First Book-to-Figure Pops With The Powerless Lineup

Funko is now dipping their toes into the alluring pools of BookTok! Funko has unveiled a new collection of Pop figures inspired by Lauren Roberts’ #1 New York Times bestselling Powerless trilogy. This launch celebrates the release of Fearless, the final book in the trilogy which launches on April 8th. It also marks the first time that Funko has adapted characters directly from literature, that is to say, before they have been designed visually for a TV or film project. So what you’re about to see represents the vision of Funko and the author herself for the characters.

Needless to say, this is a trailblazing moment for Powerless. Main characters from the trilogy like the Ordinary Paedyn Gray and Prince Kai Azer are included in the launch and you can see how Funko and Lauren Roberts envisioned the characters in Funko form below. Fans of the book series can pre-order these Pops starting today, March 31st at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at Funko.com and here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon. Read below for more details, including a quote from Roberts about the launch.

Funko Pop! Books: Powerless Trilogy – Prince Kai: “Enforce the laws of Ilya alongside POP! Prince Kai! Armed with his blade and Elite powers, this Wielder is duty-bound to take his place in your POP! Books collection. Reunite him with Paedyn to complete your Powerless lineup! Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.”

Funko Pop! Books: Powerless Trilogy – Paedyn Gray: “Survive the trials of being an Ordinary in a world of Elites with POP! Paedyn Gray! Armed with her astute observation skills and her father’s dagger, this thief is determined to secure her place in your POP! Books collection. Reunite her with Kai to complete your Powerless lineup! Vinyl figure is approximately 3.65-inches tall.”

“Seeing these characters step off the page and into the real world for the first time is both surreal and deeply meaningful,” said Powerless author Lauren Roberts. “Paedyn Gray and Kai Azer have lived in my imagination and in the hearts of readers, and it’s incredible to see them introduced in 3D as Funko Pop! collection.”

“As a pop culture and fan-first company, we’re always exploring new ways to celebrate fandoms and build community through meaningful collaborations,” said Husnal Shah, SVP of Product at Funko. “Partnering with Lauren to bring her vision of Paedyn Gray and Prince Kai to life as Pop! figures has been a designer’s dream. Most importantly, we believe fans will agree that—even the powerless have a story worth telling.”

If Funko is going to start adapting books directly into Pop figures, it makes sense that it starts with Powerless. The book series has become a cultural sensation, with the first book securing a spot on the New York Times bestseller list for 34 weeks, selling more than a million copies. The series’ novella, Powerful, also stayed on the list for nine weeks. You’ll be able to see how it all ends when Fearless hits shelves this April. Pre-orders are available on Amazon now.



