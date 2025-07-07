Prime Day 2025 Audible Deal Offers Any 3 Audiobooks For Free

If you’re an Amazon Prime member that’s not currently an Audible subscriber, you can get any three audiobooks of your choice for free thanks to a deal that’s running through Amazon Prime Day ($0.99 per month for non-members). Specifically, Amazon is offering a three-month trial of Audible Premium Plus for free for Prime Day 2025 (normally $14.95 per month). That means you’ll get a premium audiobook of your choice each month along with unlimited access to additional audiobooks, original audio series, exclusive deals, and podcasts. The plan auto-renews at the usual rate, but you can cancel anytime with no penalties. Additional details can be found below.

What You Get with Audible Premium Plus

This isn’t a watered-down trial with limited content. Here’s what’s included in the deal:

Three free premium audiobooks of your choice (1 per month)

of your choice (1 per month) Unlimited streaming of Audible Originals, audiobooks, and curated podcast collections

of Audible Originals, audiobooks, and curated podcast collections Exclusive discounts on any titles you buy beyond your monthly credits

Every audiobook you choose with a credit is yours to keep, even if you cancel. You can stream and download content across devices, whether you’re on your phone, tablet, desktop, or smart speaker. Switching between devices is seamless, and the app keeps your place so you can pick up exactly where you left off.

Why Audible Is Worth Trying

Audiobooks are one of the easiest ways to turn dead time into entertainment. Whether you’re driving, working out, folding laundry, or doomscrolling through your inbox, Audible fills the silence with stories that matter. The content spans nearly every genre imaginable, from epic fantasy to self-help, biography to science fiction.

Some standout titles for new listeners:

The Sandman by Neil Gaiman

An epic audio drama with James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, and Riz Ahmed. It brings the iconic comic series to life with cinematic sound design and full-cast magic.



An epic audio drama with James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, and Riz Ahmed. It brings the iconic comic series to life with cinematic sound design and full-cast magic. Impact Winter by Travis Beacham

A vampire apocalypse saga that reached number one on Audible. If Pacific Rim had a post-apocalyptic cousin, this would be it.



A vampire apocalypse saga that reached number one on Audible. If Pacific Rim had a post-apocalyptic cousin, this would be it. Third Eye by Felicia Day

A fantasy comedy about a failed Chosen One trying to make rent. Features Wil Wheaton, Sean Astin, LilyPichu, and a guest voice from Neil Gaiman.



A fantasy comedy about a failed Chosen One trying to make rent. Features Wil Wheaton, Sean Astin, LilyPichu, and a guest voice from Neil Gaiman. Zero Tolerance by James Patterson

Hilary Swank leads this high-stakes thriller with the pacing of a summer blockbuster and the intensity of a binge-worthy TV show.



Hilary Swank leads this high-stakes thriller with the pacing of a summer blockbuster and the intensity of a binge-worthy TV show. The Space Within

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon star in a sci-fi mystery with cosmic stakes and a moody atmosphere. Think slow-burn meets space race.



Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon star in a sci-fi mystery with cosmic stakes and a moody atmosphere. Think slow-burn meets space race. The Safe Man by Michael Connelly

Titus Welliver and Jack Quaid team up in a supernatural detective story with locked doors, buried secrets, and just enough weird to keep you hooked.

Audible Originals also include immersive stories and podcast-style experiences that you won’t find anywhere else. There’s even a growing collection of wellness and meditation content if you’d rather listen to calming rain instead of true crime.

How to Get the Free Trial

Visit Audible.com Sign in with your Amazon Prime account Start your free 3-month Premium Plus trial Download the app and start listening

You get to keep all three audiobooks forever, and the rest of the content is unlimited as long as you’re subscribed. Just remember to cancel before the three months are up if you don’t want to be charged. This offer ends July 31. Once it’s gone, so is your chance to fill your ears for free.

