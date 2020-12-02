Funko Venomized Doctor Strange Marvel Funko Pop Exclusive is Here

Funko's Venomized Doctor Strange Pop figure is based on the character's appearance in the Disney XD Marvel Spider-Man animated series that was dubbed "Maximum Venom" for Season 3. The figure first appeared as a common in a Pop wave that was released back in January. That was followed by a glow-in-the-dark version that's exclusive to Amazon. Now a new exclusive Venomized Doctor Strange Pop has been released, and it features an even better pose.

The new Venomized Doctor Strange glow-in-the-dark Funko Pop shifts from the previously released floating cross-legged pose to a more dynamic floating pose with extended legs and cape. It also features power effects on the wrists. Pre-orders for the new figure are live here at BoxLunch (exclusive) for $12.90 while they last.

In other Marvel Funko news, the Avengers Assemble Amazon exclusive Pop figure series came to an end recently, bringing together six Avengers figures that were released over the course of a year. Once the set is complete, these Pop figures can be combined into a display that captures the iconic moment from the original Avengers movie when the team assembles for the first time.

Unfortunately, if you got started on this series late, getting your hands on the Iron Man Pop figure that kicked it off in November of 2019 was no easy task. It's been sold out for ages, but was back in stock at the time of writing. In fact, all six of the Pop figures in the Avengers Assemble series are currently available to order together for the first time (some are even on sale). You can fin them in the Amazon links below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.