G.I. Joe Classified Series Adds Sgt. Slaughter 2-Pack, Retros, and More

Hasbro cancelled their G.I. Joe Classified fanstream at the last minute today for some unknown reason, but Yo Joe June pre-orders roll on with releases that include the Sgt Slaughter & Felix Mercer Stratton 2-pack and 6-inch Retro Cardback B.A.T. and Joe Trooper Greenshirt figures. They also launched a AWE Striker & Crankcase set as an exclusive. You can grab them via the links below with an expected ship date of December 1st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

G.I. Joe Classified Series #173 Sgt Slaughter & Felix Mercer Stratton 2-Pack / $59.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Sgt Slaughter & Felix “Mercer” Stratton comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Sgt Slaughter & Felix “Mercer” Stratton deluxe figure set is bursting with 26 character-inspired accessory pieces. Sgt Slaughter includes alternate head, 3 alt hands, utility cover, beret, baton, knife, and weapons accessories; plus his signature sunglasses, whistle, and iconic campaign cover. Mercer includes glasses, alternate head, 2 alt hands, knife, backpack and weapon accessories. Sgt Slaughter puts his drill-instructor skills to the test whipping former-Cobra Viper Mercer and the other Renegades into shape with Slaughterhouse-style training.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback G.I. Joe Trooper Greenshirt / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This G.I. Joe Trooper figure contains 14 character-inspired accessory pieces including knife, helmet, alternate head, 6 alt hands, weapon accessories and figure stand. G.I. Joe Troopers are the unsung support staff that keep the G.I. Joe special operations force functioning. Among their many vital tasks, these “greenshirts” provide infantry combat, tactical support, materiel supply, vehicle maintenance and repair, and sentry duties. Without these grunts backing up our heroes, the Joe team would fail in their mission of defending against Cobra.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback B.A.T. (Battle Android Trooper) / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This B.A.T. (Battle Android Trooper) figure contains 11 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate battle-damaged head; removable battle-damaged and regular chest plate; backpack with storage for laser, torch and gripper arm attachments; flame jet and laser effects; weapon accessory; and figure stand. Battle Android Troopers (B.A.T.s) are the perfect soldiers: they never question orders, shirk duty, or surrender, and they are cheap and easy to replace. They also have an unfortunate tendency to burst into flame when hit from behind.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series #171, Crankcase & A.W.E. Striker / $99.99 – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: “G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Crankcase & A.W.E. (All-Weather And Environment) Striker come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Crankcase figure contains 9 accessory pieces including 2 helmets, visor, knife, binoculars, goggles, bandana mask, scarf, and weapon accessories. Awe Striker includes functioning tires and suspension, removable roll cages and third bucket seat, tow hitch, tool kit, 2 ammo boxes, antennae, gas can, coffee mug, sticker sheet, and weapon accessories. The interior features articulated steering wheel, gear shifter, and power brake; plus cup holder, Radio System handset, and dashboard detail.”

Week 1 of Yo Joe June 2025 included the G.I. Joe Classified Mobile Missile System With Colonel Hawk, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Kyle “Budo” Jesso, and the Ninja Force Slide And Dice 2-Pack. Pre-orders are available via the links below.