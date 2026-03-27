POP MART x FIFA Brings LABUBU to the World Cup Stage

LABUBU continues to make its presence known in every faucet of our lives… and we’re here for it.

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The wide-eyed, pointy-eared little gremlin dangling from someone’s designer bag or peeking out of a collector’s display case has gone from niche toy-shelf darling to full-blown cultural phenomenon. And now? LABUBU is heading to the biggest sporting stage on the planet.

POP MART has officially announced a collaboration with FIFA, bringing its beloved THE MONSTERS series (with LABUBU front and center) into the world of the FIFA World Cup. Yeah, THE World Cup. As in, the whole world. If there was any doubt that LABUBU had crossed over from collector culture into mainstream consciousness, this collab pretty much settles the argument.

LABUBU on the Pitch

LABUBU is the signature character from POP MART’s THE MONSTERS series, originally designed by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung. The design is… a bit hard to describe. It’s basically mischievous forest creature-meets-lovable nightmare. Jagged teeth, wide eyes, and an inexplicable charm makes you want to own approximately seventeen of them.

THE MONSTERS line has built a fiercely devoted fanbase across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., particularly among collectors, streetwear enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates art toys that sit somewhere between adorable and slightly unhinged. LABUBU keychain figures became a cultural moment when celebrities and influencers started attaching them to their luxury bags, which is a trend that only accelerated POP MART’s global reach.

So yeah, bringing LABUBU to a FIFA World Cup partnership isn’t a cute and random licensing deal. The blind-box art toy culture has officially arrived on the world stage.

LABUBU Puts on Its Cleats

The POP MART x FIFA collaboration is set to feature LABUBU and THE MONSTERS characters reimagined through a soccer lens, with their trademark wild eyes staring you down from a football pitch.

If you’ve ever experienced the adrenaline of a blind-box pull, you already know the drill. It’s part treasure hunt, part dopamine hit. Pair that with the global hype cycle of a World Cup, and you have a recipe for some serious collector FOMO.

THE MONSTERS × FIFA Series — Full Product Lineup

Vinyl Plush Doll — LABUBU in full match gear: mini football boots, vibrant kit, and holding the FIFA World Cup trophy

— LABUBU in full match gear: mini football boots, vibrant kit, and holding the FIFA World Cup trophy Vinyl Plush Pendant Keychain — LABUBU as a ball-shaped plush pendant with zipper pouch, hanging from a football-accented lanyard

— LABUBU as a ball-shaped plush pendant with zipper pouch, hanging from a football-accented lanyard Bottle Opener Fridge Magnet (3 variants) — Rubber fridge magnets featuring THE MONSTERS characters kicking a soccer ball that doubles as a bottle opener, with variants include yellow kit (purple ball), dark navy/teal kit (navy ball), and red checkerboard kit (brown/white ball)

(3 variants) — Rubber fridge magnets featuring THE MONSTERS characters kicking a soccer ball that doubles as a bottle opener, with variants include yellow kit (purple ball), dark navy/teal kit (navy ball), and red checkerboard kit (brown/white ball) Football-Shaped Mini Bag (2 variants) — Soccer ball coin/mini bag with a LABUBU figure perched on top, one in black/white with teal carabiner, one in white/gold with a miniature World Cup trophy charm and green carabiner

(2 variants) — Soccer ball coin/mini bag with a LABUBU figure perched on top, one in black/white with teal carabiner, one in white/gold with a miniature World Cup trophy charm and green carabiner Glass Cup Series (3 variants) — Graffiti-style printed glassware with THE MONSTERS characters in different colorways: purple/gold, green/orange, and teal/blue, each reading “FIFA WORLD CUP 26” with slogans like “Take a Shot” and “Pitch to Street”

(3 variants) — Graffiti-style printed glassware with THE MONSTERS characters in different colorways: purple/gold, green/orange, and teal/blue, each reading “FIFA WORLD CUP 26” with slogans like “Take a Shot” and “Pitch to Street” Long Lanyard — Navy and gold braided lanyard printed with “LABUBU FOOTBALL CLUB,” featuring a LABUBU head charm, miniature World Cup trophy, chain accent, and “WE ARE 26” badge clip

— Navy and gold braided lanyard printed with “LABUBU FOOTBALL CLUB,” featuring a LABUBU head charm, miniature World Cup trophy, chain accent, and “WE ARE 26” badge clip Mini Pendant Light Blind Box — Pink translucent LABUBU head pendant light on a carabiner, designed like a mini trophy/torch with a checkered base and rubber character tag

— Pink translucent LABUBU head pendant light on a carabiner, designed like a mini trophy/torch with a checkered base and rubber character tag Vinyl Plush Pendant — Black plush LABUBU head pouch on a blue “THE MONSTERS × POP MART” lanyard with a soccer ball bead accent

Why This Collab Scores

On the surface, a spiky forest creature and the world’s most-watched sporting event might seem like an odd pairing. But both FIFA and POP MART thrive on passionate, global communities. Both understand spectacle. Both know their audiences will line up (physically or digitally) for something they genuinely love.

For collectors and pop culture fans, this is exactly the kind of crossover moment that makes the hobby so exciting. You never quite know when your niche obsession is going to show up on the biggest stage imaginable.

Products will be available in the U.S. at POPMART.com on April 2, at 10 PM ET, and in nationwide stores starting April 3. Keep your eyes on POP MART’s official channels for more details. Because if LABUBU’s track record tells us anything, these won’t be sitting on shelves for long.

LABUBU Monsters to Collect While You Wait