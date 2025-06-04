G.I. Joe Classified Yo Joe June 2025 Kicks Off With 3 Pre-Orders

Hasbro’s annual Yo Joe June event kicked off today with a G.I. Joe Classified Fanstream that included several reveals, the most notable being the G.I. Joe Classified Mobile Missile System With Colonel Hawk and the G.I. Joe Classified Series Deluxe Kyle “Budo” Jesso figures, which go up for pre-order today, June 4th. There’s also the Ninja Force Slide And Dice 2-Pack, which will be a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive. Details on these releases can be found below, complete with pre-order links.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #182 Clayton Hawk Abernathy 6-Inch Action Figure with M.M.S. (Mobile Missile System) Vehicle ($79.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Clayton “Hawk” Abernathy with M.M.S. (Mobile Missile System) comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Clayton “Hawk” Abernathy figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including knife, helmet with visor, detachable holster, and weapons accessories. The M.M.S. includes 15 pieces including 3 missile accessories, missile base that elevates and swivels, detachable control panel cover, folding stabilizer leg, folding support legs, free-rolling wheels, adjustable tow hitch and 6 blast effects.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series #174 Kyle Budo Jesso Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figure ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Kyle “Budo” Jesso comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Deluxe Kyle “Budo” Jesso figure is bursting with 19 character-inspired accessory pieces including removable body armor that you can swap with a full suit of Samurai armor, masked and unmasked helmets, alternate head, scarf, cape, 3 swords, scabbard, and weapon accessories. Mix and match the pieces of multiple figures (each sold separately) to create your own customized army of Samurai Warriors.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series #160, Cobra Ninjas Slice & Dice ($54.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: “This Cobra Ninjas Slice & Dice figure set contains 24 character-inspired accessory pieces. Slice comes with alternate scorpion-mask head, 4 alternate hands, 2 hook swords, 2 knives, 2 katar, sai, sash with kunai, hat, and removable cape. Dice comes with alternate dragon-mask head, traditional Dice-clan masked head, 4 alternate hands, bladed bo-staff, and 2 battle axes. Cobra Ninja Dice manipulates his bo-staff with blinding speed and bone crushing power employing the “Flying Dragon” technique. Cobra Ninja Slice has mastered the backhand “Scorpion Slash” with his hook swords.”

Additional reveals for the event included the Cold Slither boxset SDCC exclusive, Steel Corps Sentry with Defense Post and Desert Scorpion & Pet Scorpion (Name Only), Awe Striker with Crankcase, Legacy Police Officer, and Renegades Sgt. Slaughter and Mercer 2-pack (Renders). Additional details about these reveals will arrive at a later date. Stay tuned!