G.I. Joe Snake Eyes One:12 Deluxe Figure Pre-Orders Include Timber

Mezco Toys is adding to their G.I. Joe One:12 Collective line with an absolutely magnificent Snake Eyes figure. The 6-inch Snake Eyes features over 20 points of articulation, 3 interchangeable head portraits, 16 interchangeable hands, a highly detailed costume, and tons of accessories. However, the most important accessory is Snake Eyes trusty pet wolf Timber who includes 2 interchangeable heads of his own.

The G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US shipping set for March 2023 (you won’t be charged until it ships). A complete breakdown of features can be found below.

Snake Eyes Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Sixteen (16) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of trigger finger hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of staff holding hands (L&R)

Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

Long sleeved shirt

Chest harness

Wrist gauntlets

Utility belt

Cargo pants

Thigh holsters

Shin guards

Combat boots

Accessories:

One (1) Timber with two (2) interchangeable heads

One (1) three-section nunchaku

One (1) group of 3 grenades (attaches to harness)

One (1) tanto knife with sheath (attaches to belt)

One (1) ninjatō with sheath (attaches to harness)

One (1) falchion sword with sheath (attaches to harness)

One (1) submachine gun with removable silencer and two (2) removable magazines

One (1) handgun with two (2) removable magazines

One (1) gun blast FX

One (1) shuriken throwing FX

One (1) grenade throwing FX

Two (2) butterfly swords

Three (3) roppo shuriken

Three (3) manji shuriken

Six (6) grenades

Six (6) throwing knives

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

