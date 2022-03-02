G.I. Joe Snake Eyes One:12 Deluxe Figure Pre-Orders Include Timber

Mezco Toys is adding to their G.I. Joe One:12 Collective line with an absolutely magnificent Snake Eyes figure. The 6-inch Snake Eyes features over 20 points of articulation, 3 interchangeable head portraits, 16 interchangeable hands, a highly detailed costume, and tons of accessories. However, the most important accessory is Snake Eyes trusty pet wolf Timber who includes 2 interchangeable heads of his own.
The G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes One:12 Collective Deluxe Edition figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US shipping set for March 2023 (you won’t be charged until it ships). A complete breakdown of features can be found below.
Snake Eyes Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
- One (1) head portrait
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Sixteen (16) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of trigger finger hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of staff holding hands (L&R)
- Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Costume:
- Long sleeved shirt
- Chest harness
- Wrist gauntlets
- Utility belt
- Cargo pants
- Thigh holsters
- Shin guards
- Combat boots
Accessories:
- One (1) Timber with two (2) interchangeable heads
- One (1) three-section nunchaku
- One (1) group of 3 grenades (attaches to harness)
- One (1) tanto knife with sheath (attaches to belt)
- One (1) ninjatō with sheath (attaches to harness)
- One (1) falchion sword with sheath (attaches to harness)
- One (1) submachine gun with removable silencer and two (2) removable magazines
- One (1) handgun with two (2) removable magazines
- One (1) gun blast FX
- One (1) shuriken throwing FX
- One (1) grenade throwing FX
- Two (2) butterfly swords
- Three (3) roppo shuriken
- Three (3) manji shuriken
- Six (6) grenades
- Six (6) throwing knives
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
