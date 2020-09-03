GameStop's Labor Day and Marvel's Avengers Day Sales Begin Tonight

Labor Day 2020 takes place this Monday, September 7th, but you can check out for the long weekend a little early thanks to GameStop. They are running a pair of huge sales on games, collectibles, and more in celebration of the holiday and the release of Marvel's Avengers, which hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia tomorrow September 4th. Below you'll find all of the details you need to take full advantage.

GameStop's Labor Day and Avengers Day sales will launch tonight at 1am EST September 4th (10pm PST September 3rd), and you'll be able to find them both right here. A breakdown of the hot ticket items in the sales can be found below. Beyond that, you can take a closer look at the flyer in the gallery.

Avengers Sale :

One day sale on Friday, 9/4

Top Deals include:

Marvel’s Avengers



Marvel's Avengers Xbox One & PS4 games — $59.99; Deluxe Edition — $79.99





Pre-Order Marvel’s Avengers and receive a limited edition pin set





Marvel’s Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Edition — $199.99





Inspired by actual in-game events and items







Includes Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition and 72-hour early access



Controllers



PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One - Zen Grey — $29.99





PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One - Zen Purple — $29.99





DualShock4 Wireless Controller — $59.99





PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership — $59.99



Accessories & Collectibles



Marvel’s Avengers Funko Box — $24.99





Funko Pop! Marvel Avengers Enamel Pins — $14.99 each





Iron Man Arc Reactor Wireless Charger with AC Adaptor — $39.99





Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Gamerverse Action Figure — $29.99





Marvel’s Avengers Statues — $39.99 each

Labor Day Sale : Offers valid from 9/4-9/7

Top Deals include:

Games — Up to 50% off select games, including:



Resident Evil 3





Mortal Kombat II





Doom Eternal





Red Dead Redemption II





The Last of Us Part II



Pre-Owned Games — Up to 30% any pre-owned game when you buy a new game $29.99 or more



20% off KontrolFreak Performance Thumbsticks for Nintendo Switch



Collectibles



Buy 1 get 1 free $8.98 and under Pop! vinyl





Only $5 clearance t-shirts





25% off clearance action statues



Accessories



Save up to $25 on razer PC accessories





Save up to $15 on HyperX PC accessories





Save $20 on select headseats





Up to 30% trade credit when you trade towards select games



Save up to $20 on great games for current-gen systems

