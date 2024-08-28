Get Ready For The Incredibles 3 With New Funko Pops

The Incredibles 20th anniversary Funko Pops

If you’re a fan of The Incredibles franchise from Disney / Pixar, you were probably very excited to hear that a third installment was officially announced at Disney’s D23 event earlier this month. What’s more, Brad Bird, the original writer and director of The Incredibles and Incredibles 2, will be back at the helm. The movie is in the very early stages, so don’t expect to see a trailer anytime soon, but you can still get hyped with a new collection of The Incredibles Funko Pops that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original 2004 film.

The lineup includes JJ and Syndrome, a fantastic new Edna figure, and Elastigirl and Mr. Incredible – both of which offer the chance at a rare black and white Chase. Pre-orders for these Funko Pops will be available starting today, August 28th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+) and here on Amazon. You can keep up with all of the latest Funko Pop releases right here via our weekly roundup.

The Incredibles 3 Is On the Way

This month’s D23 fan event saw Disney pull up the curtain on The Incredibles 3. During an interview with Fandango, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter offered up a little information about how Brad Bird is approaching the next entry in the franchise. For that filmmaker, it’s always about some sort of big moment that he’s looking to drill down into. Expect the story to tug at your heart strings in a real way.

“Brad [Bird] is an amazing collaborator. He’s so fiery and passionate. Different people work different ways,” Docter shared. “He’s a guy who needs a little more time to build up the steam to get the passion and the power going. I think we’re at that point now. And we’re not sharing any details right now, because it’s still pretty malleable in terms of what the story is actually about.”

“The great thing about Brad’s films, when you look at Ratatouille, on one level, it’s a fun romp about a rat that wants to cook,” Docter recalled. “But, really when you dig deeper, it’s about ‘What does it take to do that?’ The passion versus opportunity. He’s always got these deeper sociological ideas and so I think that’s where we’re starting from.”