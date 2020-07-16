The Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai Funko Pop is Available In Standard and Bloody Versions

With Ghost of Tsushima set to arrive on the PlayStation 4 tomorrow, July 17th, Sony and Funko have teamed up to launch a Pop figure of Jin Sakai in his Ghost Armor, complete with his katana and tanto. Actually, they launched two figures - a standard version and a bloody variant. Even if you aren't interested in the game, the Pop figures are worth picking up just because they look so incredibly awesome.

Weirdly, the Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai Blood Spatter exclusive has been available to pre-order on GameStop's website for ages, but it seems that Funko and Sony have delayed promotion to coincide with the launch of the game. The blood-free standard version of the Pop figure is also up at additional retailers today. You can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth, and we expect it to arrive here on Amazon at some point in the near future.

You can read our review of Ghost of Tsushima right here. The official synopsis is as follows:

"In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima."

