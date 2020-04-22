Ghostbusters Monopoly Gets a Reboot

USAopoly (The OP) released a Ghostbusters Edition of Monopoly several years ago, but these days it will set you back $50 to $60. Fortunately, Hasbro is chiming in with a new and improved version that will retail for $29.99 when it's released this weekend (April 25th - April 26th). Right off the bat, we have to say that the Ghost Trap card holder was a nice touch. Some of the additional highlights of the new edition include the following:

This edition of Monopoly features Roaming Vapor cards, and ECTO-1 and Supernatural Entity spaces on the gameboard

Landing on a Supernatural Entity space has players teaming up to battle Slimer, Stay Puft, Library Ghost, or Vinz Clortho to save the city!

Got a color set? Start adding Ghost Traps, then eventually upgrade and buy Containment Units

The last player with petty cash when all other players have gone bankrupt wins!

The Monopoly: Ghostbusters Edition game comes with 6 tokens; fans of Ghostbusters can play as iconic gadgets and accessories found in the original Ghostbusters movie, including PKE Meter, Proton Pack, Ecto Goggles, Radio, Dana Barrett’s Cello and Janine Melnitz’s Glasses

The box includes a gameboard, 6 tokens, Ghost Trap card holder, 22 Contract cards, 32 Roaming Vapor cards, 32 Ghost Traps, 12 Containment Units, 2 dice, pack of petty cash, and a game guide. We also noticed that the game requires 2x 1.5V AAA alkaline batteries, which undoubtedly has something to do with the button on the front of the packaging. We're going to go ahead and assume that pushing that button will play the Ghostbusters theme song.

As noted, Hasbro's Monopoly: Ghostbusters Edition is expected to go live at retailers this weekend - April 25th / 26th. A listing is currently up and running here at Walmart, but online orders weren't being accepted at the time of writing. Keep tabs on this Amazon link for their listing, but don't be surprised if it doesn't launch on time. Inside that Amazon link you'll also find The Op Ghostbusters Monopooly game for $50.02.

