Monster High Adds 4 New Dolls to Celebrate April Ghouls’ Day 2025

It’s time to celebrate April Ghouls’ Day with a whole new drop of GOREgeous Monster High creatures, just like last year! The new Boo-riginal Creeproductions includes 4 new dolls – Torelai, Operetta, Meolowdy and Purrsephone, with the latter two coming in a specialized 2-pack. Each 10.5-inch doll includes 11 points of articulation, multiple clothing and personal accessories, and a doll stand, and for only $25 per doll ($50 for the 2-pack). You can get your pre-orders in today here at Entertainment Earth. Details on each of the new releases can be found below.

Monster High Boo-riginal Creeproductions G1 Meolowdy and Purrsephone Dolls 2-Pack “Celebrate April Ghoul’s Day with your favorite G1 Monster High ghoulfriends! Meowlody and Purrsephone are back with their classic hissy-fits, and purr-fect accessories including diaries, brushes, and red yarnball handbags. Dressed to claw in scratch-print tops and red miniskirts, these inseparable beasties bring their cattitude to the max. With 11 points of articulation, they’re ready to slay the catwalk and pounce into your collection.”

Monster High Boo-riginal Creeproduction G1 Toralei Doll “The G1 Monster High dolls return with creeproductions of everyone’s favorite ghouls! Toralei looks as a-meow-zing as ever in her furrocious original lurk. This figure is 10.5 inches tall with 11 points of articulation. She includes a tiger-striped blouse, faux leather jacket, and clawed-up capri pants.”

Monster High Boo-riginal Creeproductions G1 Operetta Doll “Monster High has resurrected your favorite rockabilly ghoul for April Ghoul’s Day! Dressed in capris, kickin’ kicks, and a puff-sleeve jacket, Operetta is ready to rock your shelf display. She comes with her trusted guitar and sidekick Memphis, plus accessories to boot. Don’t miss your chance to snag this ghoulishly glamorous siren before she returns to the catacombs.”

The April Ghouls’ drop last year also brought us a few new Boo-riginal Creeproductions dolls, specifically of Ghoulia Yelps, Abbey Bominable, and Spectra Vondergeist, and a 2-pack of Cleo De Nile and Deuce Gorgon. I’s great news for fans that Mattel is continuing this Monster High tradition.

