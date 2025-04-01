Magic The Gathering Deadpool Secret Lair Cards Are Not An April Pool’s Day Joke (Exclusive)

April Pool’s Day! Were you expecting April Fools’? Well, the Merc with a Mouth is bringing us a new type of holiday – one that’s all about Deadpool. Can we blame him? Of course, this very special holiday hasn’t arrived without a big present for fans. For starters, Wizards of the Coast and Marvel have come together to release Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool cards, and you’re getting your first official look here at Comicbook! There’s also a special collection of April Pool’s Day merch that includes collectibles, comics, apparel, and more. Here’s everything you need to know…
The official description for the drop reads: “This April Pool’s Day, the Merc with a Mouth has busted through Secret Lair’s fourth wall to wreak havoc in his very own drop. Across five continuity-ruining cards, including the all-new “Deadpool, Trading Card” game card, the regenerating degenerate mocks everything that we hold dear. Now you can turn the unhinged antihero into your next commander—if you can get him to work with a team.”
The Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool drop is available starting today, April 1st here at the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair store. This Secret Lair drop will also be available at participating Wizards Play Network (WPN) stores in non-foil on Friday, April 25. The set comes in Non-Foil and Foil editions, for $39.99 and $49.99 respectively with a limited print run. A complete breakdown of the cards can be found below.
Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool Foil Edition Game Cards
- 1x Foil Deadpool, Trading Card
- 1x Foil Deadly Rollick
- 1x Foil Saw in Half
- 1x Foil Blasphemous Act
- 1x Foil Vandalblast
Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool Game Cards
- 1x Deadpool, Trading Card
- 1x Deadly Rollick
- 1x Saw in Half
- 1x Blasphemous Act
- 1x Vandalblast
Of course, it wouldn’t be April Pools’ Day without the Merch with a Mouth. That said, Disney / Marvel have rounded up some of their best Deadpool items, from collectible Funko Pops to interactive heads, action figures, print-on-demand t-shirts, comics, and more. Read on for details on the complete collection.
- Funko | Bitty Pop! Rides Marvel Deadpool’s Chimichanga Truck – $6
- Funko | Mystery Bitty Pop! Marvel Deadpool – $3
- Funko | Pop! Marvel Deadpool with Swords – $12
- Hasbro | Marvel Legends Colossus Deluxe Action Figure – $39.99 (10% discount at checkout)
- Hasbro | Marvel Legends Deadpool’s Head Premium Interactive Head – $131.99 (10% discount at checkout)
- Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Deadpool Action Figure – $24.99
- Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Headpool with Marvel’s Logan Action Figure – $24.99 (10% discount at checkout)
- Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Wolverine Action Figure – $24.99
- Hasbro | Marvel Motormouth Deadpool – $24.99
New print-on-demand t-shirts are also available to celebrate this April Pool’s Day, from places like Heroes & Villains, Hot Topic, and Mad Engine. There’s even a Deadpool watch from Citizen.
- H&V April Pools Day 2025 Tee – See at H&V
- Mad Engine Marvel Deadpool April Pools Day Ready For The Beach T-Shirt – See on Amazon
- Mad Engine Marvel Deadpool April Pools Day Beach Day Comic Book Cover T-Shirt – See on Amazon
- Mad Engine Marvel Deadpool April For Sale T-Shirt – See at Hot Topic
- Heroes and Villains Print on Demand X-Men 14 April Pools Day Variant Cover – See at H&V
- Amazon Print on Demand Amazing Spider-Man 70 April Pools Day Variant Cover – See on Amazon
- Hot Topic | Print on Demand Cable Love and Chrome #3 April Pool’s Day Variant Cover – See at Hot Topic
- Citizen | Here Comes Deadpool Watch – See at Citizen
- Marvel Comics | Amazing Spider-Man #70 April Pool’s Day Variant Cover – $4.99
- “THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONCLUDES! ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT! But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?!”
- Marvel Comics | Cable: Love and Chrome #3 April Pool’s Day Variant Cover – $3.99
- “HAS CABLE’S TIME FINALLY RUN OUT?! In the slums of Salvation Bay, a hero fights for their life as the Techno-Organic virus has claimed its latest victim. Cable and Resistance leader Avery Ryder had found comfort in each other’s arms as they faced the virus together – but is that same bond strong enough to cheat death itself? And even if Cable and Avery manage to survive their shared affliction, will they be able to pull off a suicide mission in the heart of the corrupt Prime Conclave’s headquarters? Only one thing’s for certain – when the dust settles on this pulse-pounding issue, the fallout will shake this sci-fi love story to its very foundations!”
- Marvel Comics | Deadpool #13 April Pool’s Day Variant Cover – $3.99 – Available April 2
- “THE ROAD TO REVENGE! DEATH GRIP killed DEADPOOL — and now that he’s better, WADE is out to return the favor! Armed with a DEADLY NEW WEAPON, his first stop is SOLEM, the mutant who armed Mr. Grip with the MURAMASA BLADE that did him in. Karma time! PLUS: A short but crucial guest appearance from WOLVERINE!”
- Marvel Comics | Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #1 April Pool’s Day Variant Cover – $4.99 – Available April 2
- “First, Deadpool killed every hero in the Marvel Universe… Then he killed every hero in another Marvel Universe… Well, now, he’s back, and this time, slaughtering his way through Earth’s Mightiest Heroes won’t be enough!”
- Marvel Comics | Deadpool/Wolverine #3 April Pool’s Day Variant Cover – $3.99
- “LOGAN VS. WADE! The knock-down, drag-out DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE fight you’ve been clamoring for! DEADPOOL is under the influence — no, not that way! A psychic force compels Deadpool into actions that aren’t his own, carrying out a devastating mission that could mean the end of the world. WOLVERINE’s only hope to uncover the mystery and save the planet is to beat the absolute $@#% out of Deadpool — and hey, you don’t have to ask Logan twice!”
- Marvel Comics | Uncanny X-Men #12 April Pool’s Day Variant Cover – $4.99
- “The smoothest X-Man, Remy LeBeau, A.K.A. GAMBIT, is forced to face his past, as an UNSTOPPABLE force comes to collect a DEBT, whether from the Cajun’s pocket or his HIDE. Details of Remy’s life, never before revealed in this thrilling one-shot crime tale, as everyone’s favorite card-thrower faces THE VIG.”
- Marvel Comics | X-Men #14 April Pool’s Day Variant Cover – $4.99 – Available April 2
- “The town of Merle enlists the X-Men to aid in a search and rescue operation for a missing child — one closer to the X-Men than the Sheriff knows. But while the X-Men search for Piper Cobb, they are themselves being watched — as their shadowy 3K adversaries move to strike directly, their own agenda unfolding!”