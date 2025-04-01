Magic The Gathering Deadpool Secret Lair Cards Are Not An April Pool’s Day Joke (Exclusive)

April Pool’s Day! Were you expecting April Fools’? Well, the Merc with a Mouth is bringing us a new type of holiday – one that’s all about Deadpool. Can we blame him? Of course, this very special holiday hasn’t arrived without a big present for fans. For starters, Wizards of the Coast and Marvel have come together to release Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool cards, and you’re getting your first official look here at Comicbook! There’s also a special collection of April Pool’s Day merch that includes collectibles, comics, apparel, and more. Here’s everything you need to know…

The official description for the drop reads: “This April Pool’s Day, the Merc with a Mouth has busted through Secret Lair’s fourth wall to wreak havoc in his very own drop. Across five continuity-ruining cards, including the all-new “Deadpool, Trading Card” game card, the regenerating degenerate mocks everything that we hold dear. Now you can turn the unhinged antihero into your next commander—if you can get him to work with a team.”

Wizards of the Coast – Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool

The Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool drop is available starting today, April 1st here at the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair store. This Secret Lair drop will also be available at participating Wizards Play Network (WPN) stores in non-foil on Friday, April 25. The set comes in Non-Foil and Foil editions, for $39.99 and $49.99 respectively with a limited print run. A complete breakdown of the cards can be found below.

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool Foil Edition Game Cards

1x Foil Deadpool, Trading Card

1x Foil Deadly Rollick

1x Foil Saw in Half

1x Foil Blasphemous Act

1x Foil Vandalblast

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Deadpool Game Cards

1x Deadpool, Trading Card

1x Deadly Rollick

1x Saw in Half

1x Blasphemous Act

1x Vandalblast

Of course, it wouldn’t be April Pools’ Day without the Merch with a Mouth. That said, Disney / Marvel have rounded up some of their best Deadpool items, from collectible Funko Pops to interactive heads, action figures, print-on-demand t-shirts, comics, and more. Read on for details on the complete collection.

New print-on-demand t-shirts are also available to celebrate this April Pool’s Day, from places like Heroes & Villains, Hot Topic, and Mad Engine. There’s even a Deadpool watch from Citizen.