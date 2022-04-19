Green Hornet: Kato Action Figure Coming from Diamond Select (Exclusive)

Diamond Select Toys is ready to roll out a new action figure based on Kato, the Green Hornet’s sidekick. The figure will be available for preorder beginning on Friday, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look down below, courtesy DST. The figure is the latest in their line of Deluxe action figures, which run for around $25 and feature multiple points of articulation, as well as interchangeable parts and accessories.

Kato first appeared on the radio in 1936, played by Raymond Hayashi. He would later be played by Keye Luke in Green Hornet serials released in theaters, Jay Chou in a 2011 feature film adaptation, and martial arts legend Bruce Lee in a 1960s TV adaptation.

It’s the Lee version that is both the most famous, and that most closely resembles the figure from DST, which makes sense: In 2021, DST teamed with Green Hornet Inc. and the Bruce Lee Estate to release a screen-accurate bust of Kato.

You can check out some photos of the figure below.

Below, you can check out the full descriptive text and order information.

TV’s The Green Hornet ran from 1966 to 1967 and hailed from William Dozier, the producer of the Batman TV series that hit at the same time. The show had 26 episodes, and the characters showed up three times on Batman. Green Hornet never got the massive audience that Batman did, but has become a cult classic in the years since, largely due to Bruce Lee’s presence. At the time Green Hornet was on the air, nobody yet realized that Lee would become an American pop culture icon.

Green Hornet Kato Deluxe Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! Kato strikes! The Green Hornet’s deadly sidekick leaps into action figure form as the newest Deluxe figure from Diamond Select Toys! Standing approximately 7 inches tall, this fully poseable action figure features over 16 points of articulation and includes interchangeable parts and accessories. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Chris Dahlberg!

Action FigureSRP: $24.99

Shipping Fall 2022

Pre-orders open Friday 4/22 at diamondselecttoys.com