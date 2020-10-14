Harry Potter Blu-ray Box Set Mega Deal is Back For Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon's Prime Day Harry Potter Blu-ray box set mega deal tradition is back for 2020, offering both Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray options for super low prices. The sets include 8 and 16 discs respectively, with all 8 films and tons of bonus features. At the time of writing, the Harry Potter 8-film Collection in 4K Ultra HD is only $79.49 - a whopping 56% off. If a 4K upgrade isn't a priority, you can also get the 8-film Collection in 1080p Blu-ray for $27.49 - 45% off. But that's not all!

The Harry Potter box set deal is only one of many Blu-ray sales that are happening on Amazon for Prime Day right now. You can find a complete breakdown of your options right here. There is also a huge sale happening on Harry Potter books thanks to Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free sale. Below you'll find a list of the top Harry Potter books that are currently eligible.

Harry Potter Prime Day Book Deals

How to Find More Harry Potter Prime Day Deals

You can highlight additional Harry Potter book titles in Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free sale by using the sale search bar. Note that titles might be added or removed at any time. You can also mix and match the Harry Potter titles with any other item in the sale. The complete collection of Harry Potter Prime Day deals can be found here.

More Prime Day Deals You Might Like

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.