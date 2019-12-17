Harry Potter Hogwarts LEGO Sets Get a Big Last-Minute Deal

It’s not often that you see significant discounts on popular LEGO sets, but Harry Potter fans can score two big deals right now. At the time of writing, the LEGO 75948 Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower and LEGO Harry Potter 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall sets are 17% and 20% off respectively with free shipping that arrives in time for Christmas.

You can order the LEGO Harry Potter 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall set here for $79.99 (20% off) and the LEGO 75948 Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower here for $74.99 (17% off) while the sale lasts. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have these sets at list price at the moment, so this is probably your last chance to score a deal on them. Sadly, the ultimate Hogwarts Castle set is still full price. Don’t expect a deal on that set anytime soon.

Note that the deadline for FedEx Ground Commercial shipping by Christmas is 10:00AM PST (1pm EST) Wednesday, December 18th. You can shop for more last minute deals on toys and collectibles here. The official description for the Harry Potter LEGO sets are as follows:

LEGO Harry Potter 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall: Build a magical fantasy realm from the Harry Potter movies with this detailed 4-level LEGO Harry Potter 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall building kit. It features a fireplace, benches, tables, and reversible house banners, plus the Grand Staircase tower with a spiral staircase, potions room, treasure room, sorting hat, Mirror of Erised, and lots of magical artifact accessory elements. This fun role-playing castle toy includes 10 mini-figures and buildable Basilisk and Fawkes creatures, plus Hedwig and Scabbers figures! 878 pieces.

LEGO 75948 Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower: Transport fans of Harry Potter to a magical world inside the LEGO 75948 Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower set. With 8 mini-figures and iconic locations from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, kids will be immersed in a world of imaginative play. Whether visiting Dumbledore’s office or attending a Defense Against the Dark Arts lesson, traveling through time by resetting the tower clock or unwinding at the Yule Ball by operating the dance function… once they enter the Hogwarts Clock Tower, they’ll never want to leave! The LEGO 75948 Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower includes 922 pieces.

