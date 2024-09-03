Hasbro Brings Back Hard to Find Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series Figures

Hasbro Marvel Legends and Star Wars Reissues

It’s turn back Tuesday for Hasbro, who are re-issuing 7 Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, and Star Wars The Vintage Collection figures that were initially released between 2019 and 2022. Highlights include Professor X with Hover Chair. vintage Green Goblin, The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker X-Wing, and Clone Commander Obi-Wan.

So, instead of spending a fortune for these on eBay, you’ll have a brief window to grab them at the retail price. You can do that via the links below. Note that Entertainment Earth has $7.95 flat shipping (no minimum) and it’s free after $99.

Marvel Legends Crystal and Lockjaw 2-Pack

However, it’s not all about reissues for Hasbro this week. Look for the Marvel Legends Inhumans Crystal and Lockjaw 2-pack, which is expected to launch this Thursday, September 5th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. If you’re unfamiliar, Crystal is the sister of Medusa, the queen of the Inhumans. A princess in her own right, she has the ability to manipulate the four elements – fire, water, earth, and air. She’s been a member of various Marvel superhero teams, including The Fantastic 4 and The Avengers. Lockjaw is her massive but loveable bulldog companion, who has proved invaluable thanks to his teleportation ability.

Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps Finally Get Things Right?

Matt Shakman is directing The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman has previously said that the reboot will be much from previous attempts to bring Marvel’s first family to life on the big screen,

“It’s different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific,” Shakman said. “I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

Fantastic Four: First Steps will star Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/The Thing; and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Julia Garner will appear in the film as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne will appear in as-yet-unannounced roles.