Hasbro Star Wars Multipacks Wrap Up Gift The Galaxy 2024 (Exclusive)

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Time to hit lightspeed and head for a galaxy far, far away! Star Wars is on the mind thanks to Hasbro, who have unveiled their final Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases for Lucasfilm’s Gift the Galaxy 2024 campaign. This year’s holiday promotion is going out with a bang with the Star Wars The Black Series Phase 1 Clone Trooper & Super Battle Droid set and the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack. You’re about to see them first here at Comicbook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both new drops focus on prequel series events with the Anakin Skywalker set offering three figures that follow his transformation into Darth Vader. The Clone Trooper & Super Battle Droid set is inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and is ideal for army building. You can take a look at all of the details for each of these figure sets below. Note that pre-orders will begin December 18 at 1PM ET here on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members and for the general public beginning at 2PM ET. Both sets will also be available here at the Disney Store at a later date. Speaking of The Disney Store, keep in mind that the Stellan Gios lightsaber hilt will return on December 19th. Details are available here.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack / $49.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse: Standing 3 ¾-inches tall, the Vintage collection provides 3 new Anakin Skywalker figures, walking fans through the Jedi’s fall and transformation into the Sith Lord, Darth Vader. Each figure includes some fabric, flexible clothing, accurate lightsabers and outfits to the films, and Darth Vader (Redeemed) even includes an interchangeable arm and lightning effects – a call back to his turning point in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars The Black Series Phase 1 Clone Trooper & Super Battle Droid / $39.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse: Standing 6-inches tall, these figures come straight from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The Phase 1 Clone Trooper includes a removable helmet as well as his long-range blaster. The Super Battle Droid includes a blaster effect part that attaches to the end of his arm.

More Star Wars News

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiered on Disney+ back at the beginning of the month, and the show, which takes place during the New Republic Era, has not shied away from referencing the prequels. In the premiere episode of the series, an endearing piece of creative slang was used that first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. When Anakin shows off his podracer to a friend ahead of the Boonta Eve race, the friend replies by saying, “This is so wizard, Ani.” The groan-worthy attempt at unique slang has now become endearing to the generation of fans that grew up watching the film.

In the premiere of Skeleton Crew, Wim says the same thing about the hoverbike ridden by his soon-to-be cohort, Fern. He tells her that the bike is “totally wizard,” proving that the slang from Tatooine has persisted throughout the galaxy.