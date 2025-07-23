Here Are All Of The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Pre-Orders For SDCC 2025 Week

With San Diego Comic-Con 2025 happening this weekend (July 24th through the 27th), McFarlane Toys is ramping up the releases with new action figures in the DC Multiverse lineup, new DC Direct and Marvel statue releases, new video game Elite Edition figure releases, and more. It’s a lot to keep track of, but we’ve put together a guide to help. Below you’ll find a breakdown of all the items that have been released online during SDCC 2025 week, along with drop times and details for pre-orders that are on the way. Note that this list does not include items that will be available exclusively at the show – only items that will be available to purchase online.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Toys DOOM: The Dark Ages and Fallout Figure Releases (Available Now): Pre-orders for Fallout Elite Edition figures and a 12-inch DOOM figure went live this week, and are selling out quickly. You can check out listings below, and keep in mind that tariff pricing is in effect at some retailers.

DC Multiverse and Super Powers Releases: Surprisingly, only one mainline DC Multiverse figure will launch this week, but read on for additional drops slated for SDCC 2025 Walmart Collector Con.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Peacemaker Figure: McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse Peacemaker action figure will be available to pre-order on July 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth.

McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse Peacemaker action figure will be available to pre-order on July 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET right here at Entertainment Earth. DC Super Powers Nightwing, Deadman, Cyborg, and Animal Man: These Gold Label figures are available now exclusively at the McFarlane Toys Shop for $12.99 each.

DC Direct and McFarlane Toys Marvel Statues: Some of the following statues have already been released, while others are set to drop later this week.

BRZRKR B 1:10 Scale Resin Statue ($249.99) / See at Entertainment Earth: This highly detailed limited edition resin statue stands approximately 8 1/3-inches tall (including the base) and comes hand numbered.

($249.99) / See at Entertainment Earth: This highly detailed limited edition resin statue stands approximately 8 1/3-inches tall (including the base) and comes hand numbered. DC Direct The Joker by Ed Mcguiness The Joker Purple Craze 1:10 Scale Resin Statue ($179.99) / See at Entertainment Earth: The DC Direct The Joker Purple Craze 1:10 Scale Resin Statue is based on the art of Ed McGuinness. This highly detailed limited edition resin statue measures approximately 7 1/2-inches tall (including the base) and comes hand-numbered.

($179.99) / See at Entertainment Earth: The DC Direct The Joker Purple Craze 1:10 Scale Resin Statue is based on the art of Ed McGuinness. This highly detailed limited edition resin statue measures approximately 7 1/2-inches tall (including the base) and comes hand-numbered. DC Direct Superman by Clayton Henry Superman Red and Blue 1:10 Scale Resin Statue ($169.99) / See at Entertainment Earth:

($169.99) / See at Entertainment Earth: Marvel Collection Wave 6 Silver Surfer Fantastic Four #72 1:6 Scale Posed Figure with Scene and Comic : Pre-orders will launch on July 25 at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth.

: Pre-orders will launch on July 25 at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. Marvel Collection Wave 7 Human Torch Marvel 2-In-One: Thing & Human Torch #10 1:6 Scale Posed Figure with Scene & Comic: Pre-orders will launch on July 25 at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth.

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25 at 10am ET): The McFarlane Toys figures listed below will be exclusive to Walmart as part of their SDCC 2025 Collector Con event. You can check out the complete lineup of exclusives right here via our guide.