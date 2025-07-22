SDCC 2025 Walmart Collector Con: Here Are The Exclusives That Will Be Up For Grabs

Walmart’s Collector Con events are one of the best opportunities for fans to get in on the fun of conventions like San Diego Comic-Con without actually being in attendance. SDCC 2025 will be no different with a huge collection of exclusive figures on tap for fans of Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups along with exclusive DC Multiverse releases from McFarlane Toys, TMNT figures from NECA, MOTU figures from Mattel, and much more. Everything you need to know about the event and the collectibles that will be up for grabs can be found below.
Walmart’s SDCC 2025 Collector Con event will take place on July 24th and 25th, with new, exclusive collectibles dropping bright and early at 7am PT / 10am ET on both days. You will be able to find all of these releases right here on the Walmart website, though some older products and deals will also be added into the mix. To make things easier, we’ve broken down the exclusives below complete with direct links and drop times. Just keep in mind that additional exclusives are expected to be revealed slightly before or after the launch, so make sure to check the Walmart link above for additional drops. Also keep in mind that Funko will be releasing their SDCC 2025 convention exclusives right here at 6am PT / 9am ET on July 24th.
Marvel Legends Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/24 at 10am ET)
- Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Hellfire Gala Figure / $24.99
- Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse War Machine vs Omega Red 2-Pack / $49.97
- Look for additional Hasbro Marvel Legends SDCC Figures to drop here at Entertainment Earth on 7/26 at 5pm ET.
Star Wars The Black Series Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/24 at 10am ET)
- Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper (The Mandalorian) / Re-issue / $29.98
- Star Wars The Black Series Night Trooper (Halloween Edition) Figure / $24.97 / This listing suggests that other, previously announced Halloween 2025 edition Black Series figures might also launch in the coming days.
G.I. Joe Classified, Transformers, and TMNT Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/24 at 10am ET)
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #164, Night Force Beach Head & Quick Kick / $54.97
- Transformers Toys Autobot Seaspray, Retro G1-Inspired 5″ Action Figure / $29.97
- Transformers Toys Autobot Brawn Retro G1-Inspired 5″ Action Figure / $29.97
- NECA – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) Worms of Madness Shredder 2 Pack / $60
Masters of the Universe Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/24 at 10am ET)
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Vintage Collection Stratos Action Figure / $21.74
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse Vintage Collection Man-at-Arms Action Figure / $21.74
- Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Etheria Princess of Power Hordak Action Figure / $21.74
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25 at 10am ET)
- Arkham City Batman (DC Multiverse) Knightmare Edition Gold Label Figure / $29.99
- The Demon (DC: Multiverse Demon Knights) Black Light Edition Gold Label Figure / $29.99
- Wonder Woman (DC Multiverse: Classic) Patina Edition Gold Label Figure / $29.99
- Dick Grayson Robin (DC Multiverse) Jokerized Gold Label Figure / $26.99
- Batman: The Animated Series Lock-Up Black Light Edition (DC Direct) Gold Label 6″ Deluxe Figure / $29.99
- Batman/Son of Batman/Superman/The Joker (DC Direct Page Punchers: The Dark Knight Returns) Gold Label 4pk / $29.99
- Look for additional McFarlane Toys SDCC 2025 week releases right here.
In addition to the items listed above, Walmart Collector Con SDCC 2025 will include exclusive Pokemon TCG releases, WWE figures, plush, and more. Again, all of these items will be available to purchase here at the Walmart website on July 24th and July 25th. New items might be added after the launch, so make sure to check in often.