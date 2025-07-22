SDCC 2025 Walmart Collector Con: Here Are The Exclusives That Will Be Up For Grabs

Walmart’s Collector Con events are one of the best opportunities for fans to get in on the fun of conventions like San Diego Comic-Con without actually being in attendance. SDCC 2025 will be no different with a huge collection of exclusive figures on tap for fans of Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups along with exclusive DC Multiverse releases from McFarlane Toys, TMNT figures from NECA, MOTU figures from Mattel, and much more. Everything you need to know about the event and the collectibles that will be up for grabs can be found below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Walmart’s SDCC 2025 Collector Con event will take place on July 24th and 25th, with new, exclusive collectibles dropping bright and early at 7am PT / 10am ET on both days. You will be able to find all of these releases right here on the Walmart website, though some older products and deals will also be added into the mix. To make things easier, we’ve broken down the exclusives below complete with direct links and drop times. Just keep in mind that additional exclusives are expected to be revealed slightly before or after the launch, so make sure to check the Walmart link above for additional drops. Also keep in mind that Funko will be releasing their SDCC 2025 convention exclusives right here at 6am PT / 9am ET on July 24th.

Marvel Legends Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/24 at 10am ET)

Star Wars The Black Series Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/24 at 10am ET)

G.I. Joe Classified, Transformers, and TMNT Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/24 at 10am ET)

Masters of the Universe Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/24 at 10am ET)

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Collector Con Exclusives (Drops on 7/25 at 10am ET)

In addition to the items listed above, Walmart Collector Con SDCC 2025 will include exclusive Pokemon TCG releases, WWE figures, plush, and more. Again, all of these items will be available to purchase here at the Walmart website on July 24th and July 25th. New items might be added after the launch, so make sure to check in often.