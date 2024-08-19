LEGO Sets For August 2024 Now Eligible For Mythical Pegasus Promotion

August 2024 was a huge month for LEGO releases with new Nintendo sets, some crazy Star Wars mashup sets, and the highly anticipated LEGO Ideas Jaws set being among the headliners. Everything you need to know about the LEGO drops for August can be found below, and keep in mind that LEGO has launched two new free gift promotions that you can take advantage of with your purchases. This includes the LEGO Creator Mythical Pegasus (40691) set on orders of $100 or more and the LEGO Flowerpot (40588) on orders of $150 or more. You can score these free sets with your purchases through August 28th.
You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. Keep tabs on LEGO’s offers page for updates on promotions. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.
LEGO Star Wars / August 2024
- The Dark Falcon / 75389 / $179.99 – See at LEGO
- Imperial Star Destroyer / 75394 / $159.99 – See at LEGO
- The Onyx Cinder / 75374 / $139.99 – See at LEGO
- C-3PO / 75398 / $139.99 – See at LEGO
- TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up / 75393 / $109.99 – See at LEGO
- Creative Play Droid Builder / 75392 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit / 75396 / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- Ahsoka Tano’s Duel on Peridea / 75385 / $54.99 – See at LEGO
- Jedi Bob’s Starfighter / 75388 / $39.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Ideas / Creator 3-in-1 / Disney / Icons August 2024
- Jaws / 21350 / $149.99 – See at LEGO
- Modern House / 31153 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Disney Antonio’s Animal Sanctuary / 43251 / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Botanical Collection Chrysanthemum / 10368 / $29.99: See at LEGO
- LEGO Botanical Collection Plum Blossom / 10369/ $29.99: See at LEGO
LEGO Animal Crossing / Minecraft August 2024
- LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Table / 21265 / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- K.K.’s Concert at the Plaza / 77052 / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- Fly with Dodo Airlines / 77051 / $37.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Super Mario / August 2024
- The Bowser Express Train / 71437 / $119.99 – See at LEGO
- King Boo’s Haunted Mansion / 71436 / $74.99 – See at LEGO
- Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle / 71435 / $64.99 – See at LEGO
- Soda Jungle Maker Set / 71434 / $54.99 – See at LEGO
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi / 71440 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach / 71441 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario / 71439 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Goombas’ Playground / 71433 / $14.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog / August 2024
- Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster / 76999 / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- Tails’ Adventure Boat / 76997 / $53.99 – See at LEGO
- Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine / 76998 / $34.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Marvel / August 2024
- Guardians of the Galaxy: The Milano / 76286 / $179.99 – See at LEGO
- The Avengers Assemble: Age of Ultron / 76291 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier / 76295 / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- The Avengers vs. The Leviathan / 76290 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Dancing Groot / 76297 / $44.99 – See at LEGO
- Thor vs. Surtur Construction Figure / 76289 / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Iron Man & Iron Legion vs. Hydra Soldier / 76288 / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Iron Man with Bike and The Hulk / 76287 / $14.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO DC / August 2024
- Batman Construction Figure and the Bat-Pod Bike / 76273 / $64.99 – See at LEGO
- Batman with the Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze / 76274 / $59.99 – See at LEGO
- The Batcave with Batman, Batgirl and The Joker / 76272 / $34.99 – See at LEGO
- Batman Mech Armor / 76270 / $14.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Jurassic World / August 2024
- Dinosaur Missions: Allosaurus Transport Truck / 76966 / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- Dinosaur Missions: Stegosaurus Discovery / 76965 / $64.99 – See at LEGO
- Baby Bumpy: Ankylosaurus / 76962 / $24.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Build Together / August 2024
- LEGO Travel Moments / 41838 / $149.99 – See at LEGO
- Message Board / 41839 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO City / August 2024
- Seaside Harbor with Cargo Ship / 60422 / $109.99 – See at LEGO
- Yellow Mobile Construction Crane / 60409 / $109.99 – See at LEGO
- Car Transporter Truck with Sports Cars / 60408 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Robot World Roller-Coaster Park / 60421 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Jungle Explorer Helicopter at Base Camp / 60437 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Downtown Streetcar and Station / 60423 / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- Tow Truck and Sports Car Repair / 60435 / $19.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO DREAMZzz / August 2024
- Castle Nocturnia / 71486 / $199.99 – See at LEGO
- Mateo and Z-Blob the Knight Battle Mech / 71485 / $129.99 – See at LEGO
- Cooper’s Robot Dinosaur C-Rex / 71484 / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- The Never Witch’s Midnight Raven / 71478 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- The Never Witch’s Nightmare Creatures / 71483 / $44.99 – See at LEGO
- Izzie’s Dream Animals / 71481 / $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Logan the Mighty Panda / 71480 / $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Zoey’s Cat Motorcycle / 71479 / $19.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO DUPLO / August 2024
- Ariel’s Magical Underwater Palace / 10435 / $79.99 – See at LEGO
- Peppa Pig Supermarket / 10434 / $69.99 – See at LEGO
- Peppa Pig Birthday House / 10433 / $44.99 – See at LEGO
- Ariel and Flounder’s Cafe Stand / 10420 / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Spin’s Motorcycle Adventure / 10424 / $19.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Monkie Kid / August 2024
- Celestial Pagoda / 80058 / $149.99 – See at LEGO
- Nezha’s Ring of Fire Mech / 80057 / $139.99 – See at LEGO
- Nine-Headed Beast / 80056 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Monkie Kid’s Team Power Truck / 80055 / $79.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Ninjago / August 2024
- Source Dragon of Motion / 71822 / $149.99 – See at LEGO
- Cole’s Titan Dragon Mech / 71821 / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Ninja Team Combo Vehicle / 71820 / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- Tournament Battle Arena / 71818 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Zane’s Ice Motorcycle / 71816 / $9.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Technic / Speed Champions August 2024
- McLaren P1 / 42172 / $449.99 – See at LEGO
- Mercedes-Benz G 500 PROFESSIONAL Line / 42177 / $249.99 – See at LEGO
- NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle – LRV / 42182 / $219.99 – See at LEGO
- Porsche GT4 e-Performance Race Car / 42176 / $169.99 – See at LEGO
- Volvo FMX Truck & EC230 Electric Excavator / 42175 / $199.99 – See at LEGO
- Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 Yacht / 42174 / $119.99 – See at LEGO
- Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut White Hypercar / 42184 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grey Hypercar / 42173 / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 / 76935 / $26.99 – See at LEGO
- Ferrari F40 Supercar / 76934 / $26.99 – See at LEGO
Notable LEGO Pre-orders for September / October 2024
- LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 – $299.99 (September 1st): See at LEGO
- Dungeons & Dragons Minifigures (September 1st): See at LEGO
- Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi – $129.99 (October 1st): See at LEGO
- LEGO Fortnite (October 1st): See at LEGO