McFarlane Toys Robot Wars Spawn and The Deviant Figure Pre-Order Details

For those of you who worship the underworld’s anti-hero, or maybe you’d rather I say “fans of Spawn”, McFarlane Toys has two new figures on thee way. Robot Wars Spawn and The Deviant from Spawn Rat City have been given teaser reveals as part of the McFarlane Toys 30th anniversary festivities. Both of these figures will be available to pre-order starting March 12th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. However, the standard figures won’t be your only option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily for super fans, both of these figures will also have versions signed by Todd McFarlane himself. Signed Deviant figures will be available exclusively at GameStop at the end of April for McFarlane Week, and a signed Robot Wars figure will be available at here at Walmart Collector Con March 13th – 14th. Naturally, the signed versions will be extremely limited. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

Spawn Robot Wars Spawn – Pre-order from Entertainment Earth here / Pre-order from Amazon

Spawn The Deviant Spawn Rat City – Pre-order from Entertainment Earth here / Pre-order from Amazon

Robot Wars figure signed by Todd McFarlane will be available at Walmart Collector Con March 13th / 14th via this link.

The Deviant Spawn figure signed by Todd McFarlane will be available exclusively at GameStop at the end of April for McFarlane Week.

Want to stay up to date with all collectible and film news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!