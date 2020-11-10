Here's How to Get An Xbox Series X / S During Today's Launch

(Photo: Microsoft)

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and the all-digital Xbox Series S consoles are finally set to launch today, November 10th. The pre-order window has been a rocky road for the new Xbox (and even more so for the PlayStation 5), and today isn't expected to be any different with tons of hopefuls battling for very limited quantities.

Still, when an opportunity to grab the console before the holidays comes up, you need to take a shot at it. Today will likely be your best chance to grab an Xbox Series X / S until Black Friday. Here's what you need to know to make it happen.

Confirmed Xbox Series X / S Release Times

Walmart is the only retailer that has confirmed exactly when you'll have a chance to grab both the Xbox Series X and Series X online. You'll have a chance to order the consoles at Walmart starting at 9am PST (12pm EST) today, November 10th via the following links: Xbox Series X at Walmart / Series S at Walmart.

Where to Buy the Xbox Series X / S

Outside of Walmart, there's no telling if other retailers will have the Xbox Series S / X in stock today, and when they might be available. However, it would be pretty odd if consoles weren't held in reserve for the launch. That said, keep tabs on the following links throughout the day:

Naturally, if you can't stand trying to keep up with restocks and competing with other fans and bots, you can always grab a console here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.

Where to Buy the Xbox Series X / S on Black Friday

We expect to see restocks of the Xbox Series X / S on or around Black Friday, November 27th. Best Buy has confirmed as much in their Black Friday 2020 ad, though they didn't offer any details on the exact day or time - only that it will not be available in stores. GameStop has also revealed that they will have Xbox X/S consoles available for purchase on Black Friday in-store only with limited stock. All stores will have a minimum of two per store with a limit of one console per customer. Again, you might want to call ahead at your local store, though you are probably better off taking your chances online.

