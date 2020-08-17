Here's How to Give Your Kitchen an Anime Makeover

As if eating wasn't already fun enough, a wide range of new kitchenware with anime-themed designs has launched at BoxLunch. The Dragon Ball and Naruto Shippuden slow cookers you've always wanted are part of the new arrivals, as are the Avatar: The Last Airbender tea set, Nartuo ramen bowls, My Hero Academia mugs and more. Get ready to anime up your entire kitchen.

You can shop BoxLunch's entire collection of kitchen items right here - many of them are currently discounted by 20%. We've also listed some of our favorite new anime items in the lineup below along with a gallery of images to get you started:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.