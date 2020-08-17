Here's How to Give Your Kitchen an Anime Makeover
As if eating wasn't already fun enough, a wide range of new kitchenware with anime-themed designs has launched at BoxLunch. The Dragon Ball and Naruto Shippuden slow cookers you've always wanted are part of the new arrivals, as are the Avatar: The Last Airbender tea set, Nartuo ramen bowls, My Hero Academia mugs and more. Get ready to anime up your entire kitchen.
You can shop BoxLunch's entire collection of kitchen items right here - many of them are currently discounted by 20%. We've also listed some of our favorite new anime items in the lineup below along with a gallery of images to get you started:
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Jasmine Dragon Tea Set - $27.92
- Naruto Shippuden Ichiraku Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks - $15.92
- Naruto Akatsuki Cloud Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks - $15.92
- Sailor Moon Crystal Floral Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks - $15.92
- My Hero Academia Tea Mug - $13.52
- Dragon Ball Super Shenron 7-Quart Slow Cooker - $39.92
- Naruto Shippuden 7-Quart Slow Cooker - $39.92
- My Hero Academia All Might & Deku Chopsticks - $6.32
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Chibi Bamboo Utensil Set - $11.92
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
